Optoma GT1080HDR: Best Projector for Gamers

Optoma GT1080HDR projector is designed to be used at any time of day and for every home entertainment scenario. It offers top-quality projected colors, long lamp life with a low overall cost of ownership. Transform the delivery of your movie and gaming time with the first-ever 4,000 lumens, 1080p, and short-throw design GT1080HDR projector.

This full HD product boasts simplicity in design, with easy navigation and reliability. Convenient, with multiple inputs including HDMI and MHL, this projector is ideal for connecting HDMI dongles such as the Google Chromecast and the Optoma HDCast Pro enabling you to connect your laptop, PC, or Blu-ray player. This compact model can either be installed or conveniently taken on the move.

Whatever you’re using a projector for, a better-looking image will give you a better user experience. The HDR10 technology used in the Optoma GT1080HDR enhances every aspect of the picture. Colors are vibrant and accurate with more depth—they really pop right off the screen.

While it can play 4K content, it has a native resolution of 1080p, the same as most standard HD televisions. The picture is still very sharp and detailed, with a high contrast ratio that keeps that level of detail even in dark areas of the screen.

The high brightness of the Optoma GT1080HDR increases its flexibility. You don’t have to limit the light in the room to use this projector, or limit yourself to gaming and watching movies when it’s dark out. Since it’s so easy to set up, you also don’t have to limit yourself to using the Optoma GT1080HDR in one room. You can even use it outside. With enough space, the GT1080HDR can project an image over 300” diagonally, big enough for use at tailgates or neighborhood block parties.

The Optoma GT1080HDR comes with a remote (and has controls on the projector, as well, in case you lose it). The menus are intuitive and easy to navigate. If you’re having trouble finding a specific setting, the menu map in the manual is a helpful touch.

Finally

There are three main areas when looking at a projector: picture quality, installation flexibility, and ease of use. The GT1080HDR from Optoma is a short-throw projector designed with gamers in mind. The versatility of the Optoma GT1080HDR is a strong point in its favor, too. A short-throw ratio, bright lamp, and robust image adjustment options allow it to adapt easily to different room set-ups or even outdoor use.

Salient Features