Optoma Doubles Market Share in 2020, Registers 104% Growth in Home Projectors Segment

Optoma Corporation, world’s No.1 DLP projector brand and a leading designer and manufacturer of projection and Flat Panels for business, education, professional video and home entertainment, today announced that its market share in India doubled in 2020. Optoma has held the leading position throughout the year and its continuous success has further strengthened its leadership in the 4K UHD projector market. Interestingly, Optoma is the only projector brand to have reflected the growth trend in 2020 with doubling of market share in ProAV & Home Segment.

Optoma is among top 3 DLP projector brands in India with approx 20% of the market share and with the market opening up, it is expected to consolidate its position as market leader in 2021. The company plans to aggressively tap the Home Projector Segment, ProAV & Education projector market with an array of new product launches for these categories.

Flashing more light on the company’s growth, Vijay Sharma, Country Head India, Optoma Corporation, said, “Optoma celebrated its 20th anniversary in 2020 and we are pleased to announce that Optoma India is on a growth path and has doubled its market share in 2020. We are proud to have drawn a line under a year which has been one of the most difficult”.

“As businesses are getting back to normal with the opening of various sectors, we aim to capture a bigger chunk in the Indian projector & flat panel market in 2021. We are focusing aggressively on development of innovative products as per demand in the domestic market.” he further added.

Optoma is known for its commitment towards Indian market and launched a number of projection products in 2020 despite COVID outbreak. Focusing cutting-edge technology and product design, the company launched UHD50X worlds first 240Hz Refresh rate projector, CinemaX P1 & P2 4KUHD Laser Home Cinema Projectors among others to provide high-end home cinema experience.