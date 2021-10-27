ONGC Limited Selects HPE GreenLake to Modernize its Mission-Critical Infrastructure

Hewlett Packard Enterprise announced that Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC), has selected the HPE GreenLake edge-to-cloud platform to run its advanced SAP S/4HANA mission-critical environment to improve performance, accelerate digitization, reduce transaction processing and gain better insights from improved analytics. ONGC, which boasts one of the largest SAPimplementations in the world, chose to host the SAP S/4HANA workloads on the HPE GreenLake platform in ONGC data centres, due to strategic compliance, performance, and security priorities.

To continue its commitment to national production while meeting new regulatory requirements and security protocols, ONGC recognized the need to modernize its SAP workloads to be flexible and scale up or down based on new demands and allow it to digitize more applications, improve analytics and eliminate critical data loss

“At ONGC, we are driving improved process efficiency through information consolidation without compromising data security,” said H.P Singh, Chief Information Officer at ONGC. ” HPE GreenLake enables us to manage edge-to-cloud data from one platform and retain our mission-critical infrastructure within our own data centers, maintaining the best levels of security, which is crucial to our business.”

As an existing HPE customer, ONGC already had firsthand experience of the simplicity, ease and agility of the HPE GreenLake cloud services for its storage environment, and therefore also selected the HPE GreenLake platform to deliver a scalable, secure, cloud service for its mission-critical SAP S/4HANA infrastructure and underlying network environment.

HPE GreenLake delivers the simplicity, ease and agility of the cloud experience through a pay-per-use model while also ensuring data security and compliance. The model ensures a 30% buffer capacity available on-premises to scale up and down as the business demands, meaning more flexibility for ONGC as it makes a full IT refresh. HPE GreenLake Central also gives ONGC a dashboard to monitor and plan daily IT use and spend, to avoid any hidden costs.

“Customers are increasingly choosing the HPE GreenLake platform to obtain the best cloud experience for their industry-critical workloads, because it gives them the security and control of keeping and managing their apps and data wherever they want,” said SomSatsangi, managing director, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, India.

HPE Pointnext Services worked with ONGC to build and implement a clear roadmap for the current and future refresh, without compromising on the fault-tolerant nature and security aspects of its technology environment.