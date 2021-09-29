Olive Data Centre Appoints Mr. Ashis Guha as CEO – APJ

Olive Data Centre announced the appointment of Mr Ashis Guha as the CEO for Asia Pacific & Japan region. He will be based out of Melbourne, Australia, and will be working closely with Mr Pravin Mohite, CMD, Olive Data Centre.

Talking about the appointment, Mr Pravin Mohite. said, “I am very excited to welcome Ashis into our company Olive, which is growing and expanding its DC, private cloud business across Asia. He brings in tremendous experience, and with his record and ability to strategically grow business, I am confident that we will benefit from his industry expertise and take the company to newer heights together. He will be heading overall business strategy and expansions across APJ and will assist me for Global Data Centre expansions”

The company is planning to scale its Data Centre capacity to 100 MW in India and Hyper-scale DCs across Asia. Headquartered in Mumbai, Olive has a significant presence in the US, Singapore, Philippines besides India.

“I am excited about joining Olive and look forward to this new role. It is a great opportunity for me to bring my learnings and work towards growing and expanding the business. Olive is poised for significant change and growth, and I am looking forward to contribute and be part of this growth,” said Ashis.

Ashis has donned many hats in his 26 years of professional career. He brings rich technology industry leadership and executive management experience having held senior roles with global technology companies including Sun Microsystems, Brocade, NetApp, Sanovi, Wipro, and HCL. Ashis has served as the CEO of RAH Infotech in his last assignment in India.