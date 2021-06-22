o9 Solutions joins Pledge 1% movement

o9 Solutions, a premier AI-driven integrated planning and operations solution provider for the enterprise, announced it has joined Pledge 1%, a movement dedicated to empowering companies to donate 1% of their efforts back to the community.

Spearheaded by companies like Atlassian, Rally, Salesforce, and Tides, Pledge 1% encourages companies to donate 1% of their resources to improve communities around the world. o9 Solutions is pledging 1% of its time and 1% of its product (technology) to give back to the community. In the upcoming months, o9 will focus on volunteering and pro-bono consulting efforts to help social enterprises in their mission to build better communities. o9 Solutions will align its strategy and framework, along with the Pledge 1% community, in order to positively impact as many communities as possible.

One of the key values of o9 Solutions is social impact. Pledge 1% helps o9 to put this core value to action. The announcement comes after o9 Solutions announced it signed the Scientific Based Targets Pledge. o9’s commitment to the Pledge 1% initiative focuses on giving back to communities, while the Scientific Based Targets Pledge focuses on taking action to reduce the climate crisis. Together, each initiative supports o9’s dedication to both social and environmental responsibility. Mr Igor Rikalo, COO of o9 Solutions, said: “We are extremely pleased to announce our commitment to Pledge 1%. Social impact is an integral part of our DNA and Pledge 1% will help us put this into action. Selecting an initiative of like-minded companies that gives back to their communities was an easy decision for us to make.”