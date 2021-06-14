o9 Solutions facilitates vaccination for employees & dependents

o9 Solutions, the premier AI-powered platform for next-generation integrated business planning and decision-making for the enterprise, has made a move to focus on helping employees and their dependents during the difficult times imposed by Covid-19. The company recently conducted its first vaccination drive in Bangalore, through which nearly 132+ employees and dependents were safely vaccinated and monitored for post vaccination symptoms.

With the outbreak of the second wave, the company is focusing on ensuring that the health and wellness of its employees continues to be a top priority. o9 has partnered with EmedLife to ensure seamless vaccination for all employees through Apollo Hospitals. Based on vaccine supply, employees and their dependents have been administered with Covishield. Additionally, the second dose was also organized for employees who had already taken their first dose of Covaxin.

Mr Siddhartha Niyogi, Director, India Operations, o9 Solutions, said, “Our top priority is to ensure that all our employees and their families are inoculated. In addition to this, it has been fantastic to see our o9 team unite in the form of “COVID War-rooms” to help and provide relief to the various employees getting affected by this virus. We aim to continuously work towards new initiatives and policies to support our people during these unprecedented times.”

Other initiatives taken by o9 Solutions in the pandemic:

The “o9 Helpline” group: An employee driven buddy ecosystem that provides a helpline for employees and their family members infected with Covid. The aim of this group is to support the concerned people with oxygen cylinders, finding hospital beds and medical tests.

An employee driven buddy ecosystem that provides a helpline for employees and their family members infected with Covid. The aim of this group is to support the concerned people with oxygen cylinders, finding hospital beds and medical tests. Availability of Oxygen Concentrators: o9 solutions offices are equipped with oxygen concentrators (imported from Europe – since India faced shortage). These are available for employees to use.

o9 solutions offices are equipped with oxygen concentrators (imported from Europe – since India faced shortage). These are available for employees to use. Leaves for Care givers: In addition to the mandatory leaves for Covid-19 infected patients, the company is also providing limitless leaves for caregivers.

In addition to the mandatory leaves for Covid-19 infected patients, the company is also providing limitless leaves for caregivers. Instant loans: The company provides tax-free and interest-free loans to employees who are in need.

The company provides tax-free and interest-free loans to employees who are in need. “o9 solutions cares for your health” wellness kits: Kits that contain sanitizers, masks and disinfectants are dispatched to employees.

wellness kits: Kits that contain sanitizers, masks and disinfectants are dispatched to employees. CSR Outreach: o9 will also be donating funds to reputed NGOs as part of the CSR outreach to help the larger population cope up with the pandemic-related needs.

o9’s global leadership is also closely following and supporting the India team. Mr Igor Rikalo, COO of o9 Solutions, said, “We are very proud of our team for rallying together and supporting each other through this unprecedented crisis. o9 has mobilized internal and external teams to provide direct support, from shipping concentrators from Europe to India, making donations through global relief organizations to expanding our outreach to local Indian communities and helping them cope with the debilitating effects of the pandemic. o9 is with its employees and the people of India through every step of their arduous journey to recovery.”