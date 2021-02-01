Nutanix Named the Leader in HCI Software Market in India for 11th Quarter in a Row

Nutanix Inc, a provider in the private cloud, hybrid, and multi cloud computing, has been identified as the dominant HCI SW vendor in the Indian hyper-converged infrastructure (HCI) market for the third quarter of 2020, which is also Nutanix 11th quarter in a row in the top spot in India, according to the IDC’s Worldwide Quarterly Converged Systems Tracker.

According to IDC, at USD$23.80 million, Nutanix grossed 58.9 per cent of the Hyperconverged Systems market revenue for Q3 – more than double that of its closest competitor.

The report details a competitive analysis of IDC’s converged systems segments: certified reference systems and integrated infrastructure, integrated platforms, and hyper-converged systems. It is the eleventh consecutive quarter that Nutanix has retained its title as the dominant vendor in India, in terms of revenue intake and market share, within the HCI software market.

Anantharaman Balakrishnan, Vice President and Managing Director, Sales, Nutanix India, attributes the growth and continued success to the company’s focus on customer outcomes, as well as the unique features offered by its software, including freedom of choice, TCO efficiencies, and operational simplicity. These features free Nutanix HCI customers from vendor lock-ins, enabling them to build their own IT infrastructure and choose their own cloud platforms while managing their applications via a single, easy-to-operate platform. This freedom and simplicity helps reduce IT spend and increase ROI for customers.

Balakrishnan said, “The IDC result reflects our ongoing commitment to providing market-leading solutions for our customers. At Nutanix, we take significant strides to understand our clients’ biggest pain points and always look to refine our product offering accordingly. Last year, for example, we made Nutanix Clusters available on Amazon Web Services to enhance the compatibility of our hybrid cloud solution.

“We are proud of what we have achieved in India in the last four years of our operations. As the world realigns amidst the pandemic, enterprises are accelerating their hybrid and multi-cloud journey, and we are in an optimal position to support them.”