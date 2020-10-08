Nutanix Delivers Advanced Data Management Platform for Hybrid and Multicloud Environments

Nutanix announced the release of the first cloud agnostic multi-database management solution. Era 2.0 extends the Nutanix database management solution across clouds and clusters to simplify operations, with increased scale and reduced costs for IT and database teams. Additionally, Nutanix announced expanded support for Postgres and SAP HANA as well as a joint solution, powered by Era 2.0, with HCL, a leading global technology company.

Era enables IT teams to deliver Database as a Service by bringing one-click simplicity and invisible operations to database provisioning and lifecycle management. It’s a multi-database solution with support for Oracle, Microsoft SQL Server, MySQL, and MariaDB, in addition to Postgres and SAP HANA.

“As India’s enterprises increasingly adopt hybrid and multicloud environments, they need effective database management with the right degree of automation, to achieve great application performance from a business perspective. Our customers have seen multiple benefits with our database management solution Nutanix Era. For example, a customer in the banking sector saw time-to-market for new services drop from 2-4 days to 4-6 hours. Now, with the launch of Nutanix Era 2.0, the industry’s first cloud-agnostic database management solution, we aim to help companies further streamline and simplify their cloud operations, effectively unlocking the true promise of hybrid and multicloud” said Balakrishnan Anantharaman, VP and MD-Sales, India and SAARC, Nutanix.

“At HCL, we help our customers to accelerate their data and infrastructure modernization journey with a secure, scalable, and cloud-ready database as a service. Our industry acclaimed services powered by the Nutanix Era & HCI platform will provide enterprises with a world-class automated database platform,” says Kalyan Kumar, Corporate Vice President and CTO, IT Services, HCL Technologies. “We have a long standing relationship with Nutanix, and, with SKALE DB, we will move forward to help our customers optimize their data resources and support their digital initiatives.”