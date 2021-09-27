Nutanix Cloud Platform to Deliver Strengthened Data Services for Unstructured and Structured Data

Nutanix announced new capabilities in the Nutanix Cloud Platform that make it easier for customers to simplify data management and optimize the database and big data workload performance for the most critical applications. The Nutanix Cloud Platform will deliver unstructured data tiering from on-premises to cloud, up to a 2x storage performance increase for database workloads and 3x for big data workloads without requiring complex reconfiguration, as well as Nutanix Data Lens, a new unstructured data governance service. In addition, database service Nutanix Era will deliver one-click storage scaling and rich role-based access control for database management across hybrid multi-cloud environments.

“Customers require a variety of ways to store data both structured and unstructured and are looking for ways to simplify management without needing to rely on different vendors to do so,” said Rajiv Mirani, Chief Technology Officer at Nutanix. “The new features in the Nutanix Cloud Platform extend our data-centric innovation to high-performance applications to deliver a unified platform with comprehensive data services for all workloads and all variety of data.”

Customers looking to modernize their IT infrastructure and run large-scale databases will be able to easily do so without requiring complex changes in their databases’ storage configuration, resulting in up to a 2x performance increase. Customers will also be able to benefit from lower storage latency by taking advantage of hardware advances such as Intel® Optane™ technology combined with Nutanix’s preferential data placement.

In addition, Nutanix is making it vastly simpler to run data analytics workloads, including Hadoop® and SAS® Grid workloads. A new replication factor storage mode in the Nutanix platform results in up to 3x faster data processing while reducing costs. Finally, Nutanix Objects, the company’s S3 compatible object storage solution, supports high-performance petabyte-scale storage for building data lakes. Customers working with modern analytics applications, such as Apache Spark™, will benefit from the dramatically increased query and large batch processing performance with S3 Select and optimized S3A support.

Nutanix’s database service, Era, manages the most popular database engines like PostgreSQL, MySQL, Microsoft SQL Server, and Oracle® Database across hybrid multi-cloud environments. With Era, customers will be able to easily and quickly scale database storage online, turning days or weeks of work into a one-click operation. Additionally, customers will be able to easily implement their security and compliance policies through support for role-based access control, as well as securely share access to databases and database management operations. Lastly, Era will support multi-region failover capabilities, delivering increased resilience through a highly available database-as-a-service.

Nutanix announced Nutanix Data Lens, a new cloud service designed to empower customers to manage their unstructured data growth and help protect their data against security risks. By providing a global view with insights into unstructured data stored on Nutanix unified storage一whether on-premises or in the public cloud一including access patterns, data age, data types, and more, Nutanix Data Lens will simplify data lifecycle management as well as protect against ransomware attacks by detecting and blocking suspicious files and alerting on anomalous activity.

Additionally, Nutanix will help customers manage unstructured data growth, with native support for data tiering to Nutanix Objects, AWS S3, and Azure blob storage, as well as to manage disaster recovery for file shares on Nutanix Files with 1-min Recovery Point Objective (RPO) and self-service restore.

“Indian businesses are dealing with more data than ever. A rise in remote work and digital transactions, as well as evolving data regulation, policies, and compliance requirements, are driving a need to ensure data is managed efficiently, ” said, Balakrishnan Anantharaman, Managing Director, Sales – India, Nutanix. “Organizations like RBL Bank are simplifying the database management through automation, with the help of Nutanix Era, to provision, manage, refresh, and restore their databases in a single click.”

“Enterprises are looking for ways to more efficiently and securely manage the rapid growth of the size, velocity, and variety of data, as well as simplify the operations across on-premises and cloud,” said Eric Burgener, Research Vice President, Infrastructure Systems, Platforms, and Technologies Group at IDC. “Nutanix is taking important steps to deliver comprehensive data services across both structured and unstructured data on a single platform with a common management interface that stretches across on-premises and cloud.”