Nominations Open for 13th NCN Innovative Product Awards Ceremony 2021 to be Held in May

The long awaited 13th NCN-ICT Summit & Innovative Product Awards Ceremony 2021 (6 pm to 10 pm) due to be held in May 2021 is a unique event intended to provide the leading and upcoming ICT Vendors and Channel Partners an interactive, informative and recognition platform. The event is designed to enable the partners to gain motivation, understand and experience the latest innovations and techniques to drive their businesses, strengthen their existing relationships and forge new associations with different players in the industry.

To nominate your products visit: https://bit.ly/3wcoWbT

The special theme of this year’s NCN-ICT Partners Summit 2021 (3 PM to 6 PM) ‘How to take Your Business to the next level’ during which the leading and upcoming vendors, Distributors & IT Associations will give presentations and address an audience of top distributors, dealers and re-sellers from the industry. The Summit is intended to be a platform to bring together Vendors and Partners and help them to interact, experience innovations and explore new business opportunities and associations.

At the 13th NCN Innovative Product Awards Ceremony 2021, there will also be a display pavilion with stalls where the vendors will showcase their innovations and products for the visiting partners to feel and experience.

The awards function will attract a large congregation of guests and representatives, including Vendors, Corporate Executives, Distributors and Re-sellers from India and overseas, cutting across the verticals of the ICT industry. The awardees, that include individuals, brands, products, organizations, are selected on the basis of Online Voting and on the basis assessment of the panel of experts and judges. The Award categories include:

NCN Innovative Product Awards 2020

NCN Top Achiever Company Awards2020

NCN Gaming Insight Awards 2020

Our previous twelve NCN Innovative Product Awards events have been a grand success with representatives from the top brands, distributors and partners attending and participating. After receiving an overwhelming support and encouragement from the ICT industry and esteemed partners, we decided to continue with the annual awards ceremony this year too with the same spirit.