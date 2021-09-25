Newgen Recognized in 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms for Second Year in a Row

Newgen Software a announced that NewgenONE has been positioned as a Niche Player in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms for its ability to execute and completeness of vision.

According to the report, “Newgen is a Niche Player in this Magic Quadrant. Its LCAP offering is the NewgenONE Digital Transformation Platform.”

The report evaluated 12 different low code application platform vendors and has recognized Newgen for the second time in a row.

Per Gartner,” By 2025, 70% of new applications developed by enterprises will use low-code or no-code technologies, up from less than 25% in 2020.”

“Agility and customer-centricity is what every modern enterprise strives for. We believe this recognition from Gartner further validates our ability to empower our customers to rapidly develop and deploy complex, content-driven applications for enterprise-wide use cases. I am glad that NewgenONE—a comprehensive and unified cloud-based platform with low code capability—continues to unlock simplicity from varying business complexities,” said Virender Jeet, CEO, Newgen Software.

