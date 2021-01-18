Newgen Launches OmniDocs ActiveScript to Rapidly Automate Document-centric Processes

Newgen Software, a global provider of low code digital automation platform, is pleased to announce the launch of OmniDocs ActiveScript—an advanced low code document processing platform—to quickly restore manual or partially-automated document-centric processes.

Built on the industry-recognized enterprise content management (ECM) framework, the software offers 100+ pre-defined, ready-to-deploy ActiveScripts for industry-specific use cases for document-centric process automation, including invoice processing, loan application, employee onboarding, and more. It facilitates importing, indexing, processing, storing, and delivering of a large volume of documents from multiple channels.

“COVID-19 has disrupted businesses globally and document-centric processes are the worst hit. The need of the hour for every enterprise is to act immediately and restore these processes. Our cloud-based OmniDocs ActiveScript enables organizations to create a digital workplace with anytime, anywhere access to documents and ensure business continuity,” said Diwakar Nigam, MD and Chairman, Newgen Software.

“Enterprises can leverage our software to rapidly automate broken, document-centric processes to enable remote working, ensure completeness and accuracy of data, and demonstrate compliance,” he further added.

Key features of OmniDocs ActiveScript include: Exception management and maker-checker workflows to define, configure, and auto-route documents for seamless processing; Document indexing, classification, and verification for accurate processing, easy search, and retrieval; Mobility enabling users to view, approve, hold, or reject documents on the go; Document archival in a secure, centralized repository; Deployment on Microsoft Azure for flexibility and anytime, anywhere access; Rapid implementation within 2 to 3 weeks

ActiveScript, powered by Newgen OmniDocs, helps enterprises accelerate processes by importing documents into actionable business information. ActiveScript is hosted on a secure cloud environment with high scalability and low total cost of ownership.