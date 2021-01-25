Newgen Expands Leadership Team with New Appointments

Newgen Software, a global provider of low code digital automation platform, announced the appointment of two senior management executives—Rajvinder Singh Kohli and Arvind Jha—at different strategic positions.

“We are thrilled to welcome such industry veterans on board. Their entrepreneurial approach, industry experience, and domain knowledge will further strengthen our leadership team and help us achieve our business goals. Their leadership will foster innovation and boost our sales pipeline,” said Diwakar Nigam, MD, and Chairman, Newgen Software.

Rajvinder has joined Newgen as Senior Vice President, Sales. He has nearly three decades of experience in B2B selling in global organizations, including Automation Anywhere, Microsoft, and IBM. He will be responsible for driving sales, focusing on the global system integrator (GSI) partnership business. The strategic vision, direction, and inclusive work culture fascinated him to join Newgen.

“Enterprises, globally, have been relying on legacy technologies for years. The modern world needs modern technologies as they focus on delivering an even better experience to their customers. I look forward to enabling such enterprises through our GSI partners,” said Rajvinder.

Arvind has joined Newgen as Senior Vice President, Software Development. He has over 30 years of experience in software product development and engineering in organizations, including Pariksha Labs, Polaroid, Adobe, Monsoon Multimedia, and Movico Technologies. He has been instrumental in boosting the business model transformation strategy for various global and Indian start-ups. Arvind will be driving product innovation and execution around Newgen’s platform.

“I am excited to inherit a vast portfolio of products and technologies and add to the years of innovation at Newgen. My initial focus is on helping enterprises modernize their content and process systems with our cloud-ready, low code-enabled platforms,” said Arvind.