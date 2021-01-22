New Innovations in Gaming Hardware & Computing at Unveiled at MSI Premiere 2021: Tech for the Future

MSI, a leader in gaming hardware and computing solutions, unveils aninnovative lineup of gaming, creator and business products at its virtual launch event, “MSI Premiere 2021: Tech For the Future”.

“We are honored to present our new lineup of products designed to take gaming, creation and business computing to the next level. MSI has consistently devoted countless hours and research into bringing new technology products to the world, and in today’s premiere event you will discover our latest, premium offerings that will be launched in 2021,” said Sam Chern, Vice President of Marketing at MSI, as the virtual launch event kicked off.“It’s showtime, and we hope you enjoy it.”

MSI SEA HAWK is the product of a revolutionary design with proven technology — which just got faster with an upgrade to the GeForce RTX 30 Series. The combined advantages of both air and liquid cooling come together with dedicated fan cooling and an all-in-one closed-loop liquid cooling solution that is efficient, silent and requires absolutely no maintenance.

MSI CLUTCH GM41 LIGHTWEIGHT is constructed as lightweight as possible, allowing gamers to move effortlessly. The high-end optical sensor offers precise high-speed tracking and pinpoints accuracy up to 16000 DPI. Equipped with MSI FriXionFree Cable, this in-house developed cable is designed to ensure every movement glides with minimal drag on a mousepad or desk.

MSI sets to redefine the GAMING SSD. These upcoming SSDs have been designed to deliver storage up to 4TB, read speeds up to 7000 MB/s, and write speeds up to 6900 MB/s. Protect your important data with Mean Time Between Failure of up to 1.6 million hours and end to end path protection.

The MPG ARTYMIS Series presents1000R, the most suitable screen curvature for the human eyes. It perfectly fits the curvature of the human eye so that you can see the entire screen without any fatigue. The curved surface design also heightens the sense of coverage and immersion, so that you will not be disturbed by the outside environment, greatly enhancing the gaming experience. In addition to 1000R, the series includes new exclusive AI features.

To set the benchmark, the flagship model MEG Z590 GODLIKE is designed to create the definition of the extreme gaming motherboard. The spirit of GODLIKE is all about innovation and breaking the rules. For example, the first generation of GODLIKE launched the first RGB motherboard and leads the RGB trend in the gaming industry. Today, the latest MEG Z590 GODLIKE adopts flagship SPEC, innovative features and an enhanced user experience. MEG Z590 GODLIKE stands out among current gaming motherboards and seeks to transcend beyond your imagination.