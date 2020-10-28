New Fortinet Survey Points to Optimism on 5G Promise and Role of Security

Fortinet announced that a commissioned survey conducted by TelecomTV in association with HardenStance and ETSI found broad-based optimism for 5G revenue opportunities among Telecom sector respondents, but only if the new 5G services were both more secure and better tailored to key enterprise use cases.

5G has the potential to boost consumer and enterprise market bringing a series of benefits such as high speeds, lower latency and more bandwidth. The fifth generation of mobile standards also pave the way to enhance domains such as healthcare, transport with autonomous vehicles or Smart cities offering new usages and improving daily lives. On the other hand, 5G increases considerably the number of connected devices which provide a new profitable field for cyber adversaries. Considering this, mobile network operators and enterprises must havea strong cybersecurity strategy that can protect their entire infrastructure, from the mobile core to the edge.

Overall, almost 90% of respondents anticipate growth in Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) from their investments. This growth is expected to be split evenly between public and private 5G networks, but since at least half of all private networks are likely to be built and managed by the operators, such companies could potentially captureas much as 75% of the overall5G business.

Critical to achieving these gains however, according to 64% of respondents, will bethe augmentation of existing security – as much in terms of architecture as in operations –as well as the tailoring of solutions tospecificbusiness use caseswhich are either critical or very important for nearly three quarters of respondents – especially within the key vertical markets of transport, logistics, automation, manufacturing and healthcare.

The overarching implication of this is that the old business model of providing undifferentiated mobile connectivity services will no longer suffice. To succeed, most will need to create shared-responsibility partnerships with other providers as well aswith their enterprise customers.

Fortunately, cybersecurity is a top of mind consideration.More than80% of survey respondents consider that the inherent security features of 5G3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP)’s specifications as nothing more than a baseline forthe 5G market. And 62% of all respondents asserted that some, or most, 5G use cases will require additional security features.

Rajesh Maurya, Regional Vice President, India & SAARC at Fortinet: “From an infrastructure perspective, the migration of today’s mobile networks to 5G – especially standalone (SA) implementations – creates new security imperatives that extend well beyond inherent 5G capabilities as defined by 3GPP. The virtualized, distributed and dynamic nature of the 5G corecombined with massive increases in scalability, the growing utilization of Multi-access Edge Computing (MEC), and overall critical use cases, requires strong security for the underlying infrastructure and the business use cases. This is where Fortinet’s proven success at delivering 4G and 5G carrier-grade user and control planes visibility and protection, scalability and price-performance demonstrates a clear advantage to those looking to capitalize on these new 5G opportunities.”