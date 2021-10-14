New Dell Latitude Rugged: Extreme Laptops for Extreme Jobs

Whether you have one of the Top 20 most rugged jobs in America or another extreme job – one thing you can’t afford to worry about is if your technology is as rugged as your job needs it to be. Lives might literally depend on it. Whether you’re working on an oil rig, are a first responder, work in manufacturing or are a member of the military and out in the field – your technology can be exposed to elements and conditions like extreme temperatures, constant vibrations or high levels of dust and humidity – environments that would push the limitations of a traditional office laptop.

That’s why our Latitude Rugged PC portfolio is designed and tested to withstand some of the harshest and most demanding environments. And now we’re upping the ante once again, introducing the new Dell Latitude 5430 Rugged – the lightest, most powerful, 5G-capable 14” semi-rugged laptop – and the Dell Latitude 7330 – the industry’s smallest 5G-capable 13” fully-rugged laptop.

We hear it all the time from our customers: they want a PC that handles today’s modern applications, enables them to stay connected no matter where they are, doesn’t run out of power easily and stays functional in varying extreme environments. Our Latitude Rugged PC portfolio has been doing just that, while growing 3x the market during the last four quarters. This growth is largely because of how we’re responding to these customer needs, designing great products, and taking advantage of our supply chain leadership.

Now, we’re taking all that we’ve learned and focusing even more on specific pain points and use cases our customers experience – such as taking an EMS call in a rural area or dealing with a critical issue at a remote oil-rig site. We worked hard with our R&D teams to completely re-design our Rugged laptops to provide:

Enhanced field productivity with 11 th Gen Intel Core processors, with vPro optional,

Gen Intel Core processors, with vPro optional, Mission-critical connectivity with Intel® Wi-Fi 6E and optional 5G-capability,

Improved daylight-readable and glove-touch capable screens of up to 1400 nits of brightness for optimal field usability,

Improved battery run-time to almost 25 hours with dual hot swappable batteries and Express Charge Boost for up to a 35% charge in 20 minutes for 24×7 field operations. As of October 5th, our laptops, desktops, 2-in1s and All-in-Ones are available on dell.com and through select partners with Windows 11 preinstalled so you can begin your Windows 11 experience on a new Dell device. And in the next couple weeks we’ll announce several brand-new PCs for consumers and businesses that will make the most of the new operating system.

Dell Latitude 5430 Rugged – ready for work from anywhere, with the lightest, most-powerful 5G-capable 14” semi-rugged laptop: If you have a job that requires excellent field durability combined with optimal performance, then the Latitude 5430 Rugged is for you. Starting at only 4.35lbs (1.97kg) it packs quite a punch, coming with an optional professional discrete graphics card. It’s drop-tested from up to 3-feet and Ingress Protection (IP)-53[13] rated for a high-degree of protection against dust, dirt and water ingress.

Dell Latitude 7330 Rugged Extreme – the industry’s smallest 5G-capable 13” fully-rugged laptop: Taking it up a notch with enhanced durability, the Latitude 7330 Rugged Extreme features an optional 1400-nit direct-sunlight viewable and gloved multi-touch capable screen, is drop tested from up to 6-feet, and has an IP-65 rating for maximum protection against dust, dirt and water ingress.

All of this comes with our outstanding enterprise services & support, including Next-Business-Day on-site support option. Both devices are the first from Dell to ship with the new Windows 11 preinstalled, providing an optimal, smooth user experience from the start – because experience should be the same no matter what condition. To further enhance performance of the system, new Rugged laptops also come with Dell Optimizer, a software application that leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to optimize performance based on usage.

Availability: Dell Latitude Rugged 5430 and 7730 laptops will be globally available for order on Dec. 9, 2021, shipping with Windows 11.