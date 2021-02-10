Netmagic Partners with Google Cloud India as Certified MSP

Netmagic, a Managed Hosting and Multi-Cloud Hybrid IT solution provider, announced that it has elevated its strategic alliance with Google Cloud and has been recognized with the Managed Services Provider (MSP) status, an initiative under the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program. With this partnership, Netmagic aims to help enterprises optimize their business workloads on the Google Cloud and accelerate their transformation journey.

Enterprises are embracing cloud infrastructure to power business critical applications, aiming to balance – costs, performance, control and security. With over 20 years of deep understanding of the unique business demands of Indian enterprises, strong market reach and robust technological backbone, Netmagic is uniquely positioned to support enterprises with enabling cloud-led transformation for enterprises across industries including – Media, Fintech, digital native organisations and more. The company’s solution offerings are focused on delivering a seamless and secure modernization of mission critical IT infrastructure, ensuring scalable performance for advanced applications and voluminous data.

Last year, Netmagic had announced that it partnered with Google Cloud to create a Centre of Excellence (CoE), which will serve as a multi-disciplinary customer showcase hub to develop and deliver solutions, leveraging Google Cloud’s modern application platform, Anthos. Anthos delivers consistent development and operations experience across hybrid and multi-cloud environments. The CoE team will test and build ready-to-deploy workload based solutions across industries – leveraging the best capabilities of Google Cloud with Netmagic’s delivery strengths as a managed hosting and hybrid Cloud IT solution provider. Customers can securely and privately connect to Google Cloud’s global network. This will enable them to run a wide variety of workloads, and help them derive better ROI with Google Cloud to drive innovation and agility.

Speaking on the partnership, Sharad Sanghi, CEO of NTT Ltd in India, said, “We are extremely pleased to expand our partnership with Google Cloud to enable customers derive greater value while delivering business outcomes with our hosted infrastructure, connectivity, security and managed support. This further strengthens our capabilities to accelerate customers’ hybrid cloud journey by modernizing their mission-critical IT infrastructure and applications.”

Siddhartha Roy, COO, Hungama Digital Media, said, “We are glad to work with Netmagic and Google Cloud. Through their combined expertise, we have been able to strengthen our cloud-first strategy and deliver enhanced business value to our customers through accurate monitoring, automation and management of the Google Cloud environments. We look forward to a long and fruitful relationship.”

“Netmagic’s enhanced and deep cloud expertise via the Google Cloud MSP framework brings a unique proposition to the market that will give customers the confidence to rapidly accelerate their transformation with cloud technology,” said Amitabh Jacob, Head of Partners and Alliances at Google Cloud India.

Additionally, Netmagic’s extensive experience in managing SAP workloads helps customers to do cost-effective migration and management of SAP workloads on Google Cloud, further enabling business agility, cost savings and better availability. The combined expertise of Google Cloud and Netmagic in consistent service delivery with flexible pricing options will benefit enterprises with reduced TCO. Additionally, through a single dashboard via the Cloud Management Portal (CMP), customers are provided with transparency and visibility to cloud performance, reliability, capacity and billing – enabling a seamless and unified view of the entire hybrid and multi-cloud ecosystem.