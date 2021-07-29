NETGEAR Wi-Fi Mesh System Routers to aid in reducing the Ownership Cost

With the pandemic hit the nation 16 months back and the country witnessed the biggest lockdown of the century, where everyone was forced to work from home. This automatically raised the usage of the internet at home/residence as all the students, working professionals; families were sharing the same internet for individual work, which resulted in low-speed internet. People started to realize that the internet not only has to work on speed, but we need to have a good router to support multiple devices at a go, without any disturbance and disconnecting issues.



Many homes have taken these internet speed concerns seriously and upgraded the internet plans for a hassle-free connection, however, not upgraded their Wi-Fi Routers, delivering seamlessly Wi-Fi speeds are available to everyone at home. Besides this, along with the speed of the internet, a good router plays a pivotal role in the connected ecosystem for a larger home so that every member may enjoy the benefit of faster internet in a secured way.



Catering to the concern, NETGEAR has been dedicated to deliver innovative and advanced connected solutions ranging from mobile and cloud-based services for enhanced control and security, to smart networking products, video over Ethernet for Pro AV applications, and performance gaming routers to enhance online game play. NETGEAR, like a visionary, was prepared for the upcoming crisis and they have been working on the Wi-Fi Mesh system for today’s connected system for larger homes.



The company recently launched its Orbi RBK852 and Orbi RBK752 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Router System in the Indian market, which is exclusively designed for faster internet speed and for a connected ecosystem for larger homes, or mid-sized offices (connecting 30-40 people at a go).



Focusing on the benefits of these products positioned in large homes, NETGEAR’s seamless connectivity across floors and multiple devices connected to the same network enables the device to perform well. The concept of faster and swifter internet will enable the user to connect seamlessly in the new work from home culture and learn from home culture. Ultimate Performance Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi System includes a Wi-Fi router and one satellite covering larger homes up to 350sq meters. A powerful AX Mesh Wi-Fi System helps the router to keep all the device connections strong in every room of the house. Users can simply enjoy the perks of watching 4K/8K UHD streaming and online gaming to multiple screens simultaneously without interruption.



The router comes with the latest generation of Wi-Fi 6 technology which is faster than ever, with 4X increased capacity compared to a Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) system. Seamless and Consistent Mesh Wi-Fi Coverage has been dedicated to quad-stream Wi-Fi 6 backhaul which allows up to four data streams on each band. User can easily set up the Wi-Fi management with the Orbi app and create a guest network, by viewing connected devices, and perform speed tests. A LAN port can also be used to connect with more wired devices with 4 Gigabit Ethernet LAN ports on each router and satellite are ideal for home offices or home entertainment areas.

Ownership Cost: Typically, investing in a good router such as the Wi-Fi 6 Mesh router system, user can end up recovering the cost of ownership within 2 years and the technology can be used for a minimum of 3 years. Thus, user will be able to enjoy a connected and uninterrupted service with a secured system, to connect with. To ease the purchase and give the best customer experience, NETGEAR has further added EMI options as well.