NETGEAR Selects Ingram Micro for Distribution in Gulf and Egypt

NETGEAR, a global networking company that delivers innovative products to consumers, businesses, and service providers announced the signing of a value-added distribution agreement with Ingram Micro, the global technology, and supply chain services provider. With this agreement, Ingram Micro will be authorized to sell and promote NETGEAR’s portfolio of networking and security solutions through its vast channel network in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, and Egypt.

NETGEAR selected Ingram Micro, as a top distributor for the Region, because of its strong base of system integration channel partners and reseller network to sell its full range of networking products.

“We are excited to partner with Ingram in the Middle East; this will certainly help us to reach out to more Channel Partners & System Integrators. We will be working closely with Ingram to enable NETGEAR’s cutting edge Pro-AV switching solutions, Award-winning Home WIFI systems, Business-class Access points & Storage Solutions to become more reachable to all allies and customers across the Region,” said Marthesh Nagendra, Country Head, India, ME, and SAARC regions.

NETGEAR has a huge range of award-winning Wi-Fi routers and networking products that powers both large and small businesses. It has the widest selection of switches with Power over Ethernet (PoE) than any other manufacturer, allowing you to do away with power supplies for access points. Our Insight management platform empowers business owners and integrators with the confidence to deliver worry-free network management.

“We are pleased to team up with NETGEAR, who is a trusted vendor in this space and complements our portfolio very well. The venture is a positive addition to the Ingram Micro networking solutions, which will enable our channel network to meet its customer requirements in the Region effectively”, quoted Ali Baghdadi, Senior Vice President and Chief Executive, META region, Ingram Micro.

Ingram Micro is a leading technology distributor with a wide network of resellers across the Middle East. It is an authorized distributor for most of the leading IT hardware, software, and communications manufacturers in the world. The company distributes a wide range of Value Added solutions and products covering Data Centre solutions, Storage, Security, Networking, Software, Hardware, Services, and Telecommunication products from the world-leading vendors in each segment.