NETGEAR Rolls Out Unbeatable Festive Season Offers for Customers

To celebrate the spirit of Festive Season, NETGEAR, the leading provider of Wi-Fi solutions, has announced a “Festive Season Sale” with exciting offers for customers. The brand believes that this is the perfect time for consumers to invest in innovative products to simplify their lifestyles and increase work from home efficiency and productivity.

NETGEAR strongly believes in providing a remarkable user experience for its valued customers over the years and is continuously coming up with innovative and trendy devices. With the beginning of the festive season, the company is offering great deals on its wide range of products such as XR1000 Pro Gaming Router, Orbi RBK352 Dual-band Mesh System, AX1800 WiFi-6 Mesh System and Orbi RBK50 Tri-Band Mesh System, etc. The customers can get great Discounts upto 30 to 50 Percent across various Wi-Fi categories on the NETGEAR official website and various ecommerce platforms.

Talking about the sale, Mr. Marthesh Nagendra, Country Manager – India, ME & SAARC, NETGEAR, says, “We at NETGEAR, wish to deliver our customers the products, which are bundled with latest technology and design. This festive season, we extend the same by leveraging innovative technology at cost-effective prices. We are excited to offer them handpicked and unbeatable deals that are specifically customized for them.”

NETGEAR has a huge range of award-winning Wi-Fi routers and networking products that powers both large and small homes and these wireless routers strike a perfect balance between features, performance, and value. With NETGEAR’s range of innovative Wi-Fi routers, consumers can boost Wi-Fi signals and eliminate dead zones or get whole-home coverage with Orbi Wi-Fi or Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Systems to achieve the fastest network performance.