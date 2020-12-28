NETGEAR Launches Nighthawk RAX50 Router

The newly launched Nighthawk RAX50 is a dual-band model, but it has 6 strings. It also has four LAN ports, so one can connect wired devices such as game consoles and smart TVs without purchasing an additional switching hub. Now, one can enjoy more comfortable home time with RAX50, including timeless web meetings and uninterrupted video streaming.

The latest device lets you experience smoother 4K streaming and high-performance online gaming and is designed to deliver a new level of Gigabit Wi-Fi connectivity so you can connect, stream and download faster to newer mobile devices. The powerful 1.5GHz Triple-Core processor with a fully offloaded CPU increases the overall performance of the network. Engineered to deliver up to 4 times the data capacity over previous standards, Wi-Fi 6 technology, 160MHz channel support and 1024 QAM vastly improve network efficiency. High-powered amplifiers increase the range for reliable whole-home coverage.

The Nighthawk RAX50 supports the Wi-Fi 6 technologies OFDMA that give you more Wi-Fi for more devices by allowing efficient data transmission at the same time. Also designed as a dual-band model, the router theoretically supports a transmission rate of up to 5.4 Gbit/s over 2.4 and 5 GHz. While 600 Mbit/s are possible over 2.4 GHz, up to 4.8 Gbit/s can be achieved over 5 GHz with 4 × 4. The Nighthawk AX6 also offers a USB 3.0 port and five Gigabit LAN connections.

Speaking at the launch, Marthesh Nagendra, Country Manager India, ME & SAARC, NETGEAR said, “We are excited to bring the power and flexibility of Nighthawk to the Indian market, and lead the transition to Wi-Fi 6. With the rising demand of super-fast and reliable home network, we at NETGEAR are constantly aiming to provide our consumers with various Wi-Fi devices that meet their expectations and solve their everyday Wi-Fi struggle.”

As part of the Nighthawk series, the new Nighthawk Wi-Fi 6 system is designed to appeal to enthusiasts who want to combine high Wi-Fi coverage with features like Dynamic QoS, which automatically prioritizes both video streaming and gaming data. The Nighthawk Wi-Fi 6 system is available with one or two satellites, and additional satellites can be added later. It is set up using the free Nighthawk app for Android and iOS, which is then used to manage the network.