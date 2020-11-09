NETGEAR is Offers Festive Discounts across Various Wi-Fi Categories

NETGEAR, the provider of the Wi-Fi networking systems, has brought in a range of exciting offers for its range of Wi-Fi categories during the festive season. As part of the offer, during this Diwali sale on Amazon, consumers will have access to unique offers and assured benefits on the purchase of various NETGEAR products.

NETGEAR will be offering discounts on its range of Wi-Fi Mesh Routers including devices like RBK50, RBK20, and the newly launched RBK12 and RBK13. These Mesh routers can provide its consumers with the ultimate upgrade for its customer who wishes to get the benefits of both the Wi-Fi performance and coverage of a tri-band mesh and the capacity to handle multiple devices. Also, NETGEAR will be providing offers on its state of the art Nighthawk Pro Gaming Wi-Fi Router.

Recently, NETGEAR has been on a launching spree and has been promoting its range of Wi-Fi 6 devices and Wi-Fi 6 Mesh systems which are equipped with the latest generation of Wi-Fi 6 technology. These devices are designed to keep all connections strong, in every room, all the time. Looking at the constant demand for the latest generation of Wi-Fi technology, the company is offering massive discounts on products like RAX40, RAX80 and the newly launched MK62 and MK63 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh systems, so that more subscribers are able to make the most of the festivities.

Apart from the routers, NETGEAR will be offering discounts on Wi-Fi Adapters like A6210, A7000, and A6150. These devices are fast and offer high-quality internet connections for any device and its range of Wi-Fi extenders including EX6120 and EX3700 can boost the Wi-Fi signal and broaden the network coverage exponentially.

Commenting on the occasion Marthesh Nagendra, Country Manager India, ME & SAARC, NETGEAR commented, “We at NETGEAR are always on the lookout to meet the current and evolving demands of our consumers. The current year has been very grueling for everyone. During this festive season, we aim to offer our valued customers with a range of exciting offers on our existing range of Wi-Fi products so that we could add zeal to their festivities.”

NETGEAR has a huge range of award-winning Wi-Fi routers and networking products that powers both large and small home and these wireless routers strike a perfect balance between features, performance, and value. With NETGEAR’s range of innovative Wi-Fi routers, consumers can boost Wi-Fi signals and eliminate dead zones or get whole-home coverage with our Orbi Wi-Fi or Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Systems to achieve the fastest network performance.