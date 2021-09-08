NETGEAR Introduces Orbi RBK353, the reliable starting range for WiFi 6 Mesh System

NETGEAR has continued to add value to the connectivity solutions by unleashing the new Orbi RBK353 WiFi 6 Mesh System (AX1800) in the Indian market. The device offers a super-fast internet speed of up to 1.8Gbps, enabling the router to support lag-free high-definition gaming and 4K/8K UHD streaming. Users can enjoy up to 25 connected devices simultaneously, with 4X capacity and improved efficiency for longer battery life.

The new Orbi RBK353 (AX1800) is ideally designed to work flawlessly in medium and large-sized homes and offers an essential whole-home Wi-Fi solution that covers up to 300 m2. It comes with two high-performance internal antennas with high-powered ampliﬁers- 2.4GHz (600Mbps†) and 5GHz (1200Mbps†). Powered by a Quad-Core 1.8GHz processor, the new Orbi RBK353 Router comes with 512MB NAND Flash memory and supports 1GB RAM.

On the security front, the Orbi RBK353 router supports a comprehensive anti-virus and data theft protection for PCs, Mac® and mobile devices which are connected with NETGEAR Armor™. Furthermore, standards-based WiFi Security (802.11i, 128-bit AES encryption with PSK), enables the guest WiFi Network to be easily set up, separately and provide secure internet access.Speaking at the launch, Marthesh Nagendra, Country Manager India, ME & SAARC, NETGEAR quoted, “We believe that the connected ecosystem is the need of an hour and we have been extensively working on bringing the best router that can support the needs of our customers. We are working extensively to offering the best Wi-Fi 6 services to our Indian customers and with the launch of ORBI RBK353, we are glad to add another advanced device for our Indian customers. Our latest addition is the best-in-class Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System that comes with the capability of connecting up to 25 devices at a go.”

The new Orbi RBK353 comes packed with an Orbi Router (RBR350), an Orbi Satellite (RBR350), 2m Ethernet cable, two 12V/1.5A power adapters and a Quickstart guide. Orbi RBK353 is further compatible with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant for personal entertainment and music play at-a-go.