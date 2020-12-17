NETGEAR Introduces ItsLatest Orbi Tri-band Mesh Router RBK853 with Wi-Fi 6 in India

NETGEAR, has introduced its latest line-up of Wi-Fi 6 Orbi Mesh, AX6000 Tri-band Mesh System (RBK853) in India. Joining the flagship OrbiWi-Fi 6 AX6000 Tri-band Mesh System (RBK852), new Orbi Mesh System, with its award-winning features and an attractive price point is designed to make a robust whole home Wi-Fi 6 mesh that will be accessible to more households in India.

The award-winning Orbi mesh system RBK853is NETGEAR’s industry-leading portfolio of Wi-Fi 6 network product offerings. The new mesh system makes the ideal upgrade for the customer who wishes to get the benefits of both the Wi-Fi performance and coverage of a tri-band mesh and the capacity to handle multiple devices with Wi-Fi 6 for their home but at a more attractive price point. Tri-band mesh Wi-Fi provides a network of wireless router and satellites with a dedicated data connection from the router to satellite to ensure the best performance and reach through the entire home.

With the latest generation Wi-Fi 6 technology, these powerful mesh Wi-Fi systems are designed to keep all connections strong, in every room, all the time. The upgraded Wi-Fi will provide households with the bandwidth to address the demands of today’s automated smart home even when running multiple 4K/8K UHD streaming and online gaming. In an environment where streaming of ultra-high definition video to multiple screens puts greater demands on home networks, the new OrbiWi-Fi 6 mesh systems (RBK853) provides great coverage.

Speaking at the launch, MartheshNagendra, Country Manager India, ME & SAARC, NETGEARsaid, “With the latest addition to the Wi-Fi 6 router series, we are now on the verge of making India more equipped with the Wi-Fi 6 technology. With higher speeds and greater security in their home will experience better coverage and elimination of dead zones resulting in increased productivity levels.”

The RBK853 is designed for larger families or gadget hounds and can support over 60 devices on the network at one time. From online exercise classes, to online gaming, to live video meetings, to streaming of on-demand online video, all these activities may now take place simultaneously without interruption with an Orbi Wi-Fi 6 Mesh network.

“The new OrbiWi-Fi 6 Router RBK853 with Tri-band mesh technology is designed to carry the heavy load of this new reality providing ultimate Wi-Fi experience with cover up to 7,500 sq. ft. and with speeds of up to 6Gbps for over 100 devices’’, added Nagendra.

Salient Features:

· Faster than Ever- Patented tri-band Wi-Fi with total wireless speeds of up to 6Gbps ensures you’re enjoying the quickest speeds possible across all your devices.

· Room for All Your Smart Devices -Wi-Fi 6 offers 4X more device capacity than Wi-Fi 5. Connect more than 100 devices, from your laptop and TV to your thermostat and baby monitor.

· Powerful, Seamless Mesh Coverage– Mesh Wi-Fi delivers a strong connection for up to 7,500 sq. ft., from the front door to the backyard and everywhere in between.

· Ready for the Best Internet Speeds– A 1Gbps Ethernet port supports super-fast gigabit internet speeds from your service provider.

· Easy to Use– Setting up your Orbi takes just minutes, and you can easily manage your system with the Orbi app.

· Connect More Wired Devices– 4 Gigabit Ethernet LAN ports on each router and satellite make it convenient to set up home offices or entertainment spaces

To safeguard the home network in this time of heightened online activity, NETGEAR Armor™ powered by Bitdefender on Orbi Mesh Wi-Fi Systems is the ideal solution with an award-winning cybersecurity designed to protect all internet-connected devices within a home from viruses, malware, stolen passwords, identity theft and hacking, whether at home or on the go.