Netcore Solutions has Acquired Hansel.io in a Cash & Stock Deal

Netcore Solutions, an Intelligent Customer Engagement & Communications company, has acquired Hansel.io, a real-time, no code, Product Experience (PX) platform in a cash and stock deal. The addition of Hansel’s complementary and differentiated capabilities of Contextual Nudges & A/B Testing accelerates Netcore’s offering of Intelligent Customer Experience (CX) at scale across all the digital touchpoints.

Founded by ex-Flipkart, ex-Zynga product & tech leads, Varun Ramamurthy & Parminder Singh, Hansel.io, is a Real-time, No-code, Product Experience platform used by Product Managers & Growth Marketers to place Contextual Nudges & Walkthroughs at the most appropriate time in the customer’s journey to boost user activation, conversions, feature adoption and engagement on App & Web. Hansel also boasts of a suite of low-code offerings including Feature Management and A/B Experimentation for mobile apps.

Netcore has been building upon the vision of delivering “Intelligent Customer Experience” to every consumer across all the digital touchpoints. With 3 back to back acquisitions over the last 18 months, first being Quinto.ai (Conversational AI platform) followed by Boxx.ai (AI-First Omnichannel Personalization & Recommendation Engine) and now Hansel.io enabling product and growth marketers to change the Website and App layout without any code release and run product experiments in real-time, Netcore accelerates the evolution from an Intelligent Customer Engagement & Communications platform towards building the Intelligent CX cloud.

“As nearly 90% of mobile internet usage is within apps and over 100,000 new apps releasing every month, it is essential for product and growth marketers to focus on continuous enhancement of their in-app user experience,” said Kalpit Jain, Netcore’s Group CEO. “Every interaction that you do today needs to be Contextual, Personalized, and a delight to your customer. With the amalgamation of Hansel’s capabilities, Netcore will provide the much-needed agility to marketers and Product Managers to run on the fly experiments across the entire customer journey from mobile apps, websites to communication channels. Thus building a seamless end-to-end Customer Experience, in turn helping increase conversions, retention & adoption.”

Parminder Singh, Co-founder of Hansel, stated, “This is a win-win for both companies. Adding Hansel’s capabilities to modify in-app experiences adds a significant ability to Netcore’s offering to Growth & Product teams. With our Expertise in the Mobile App Development space & Netcore’s expertise & reach in the industry built over decades will surely help our young team navigate the still nascent no-code movement better. The combined offering can now be used to manage the end-to-end experience of your users, within and outside the product.”