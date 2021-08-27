NetApp named winner in two categories in Zinnov Awards 2021

NetApp has secured its place in the Zinnov Awards winners’ circle for the fourth consecutive year, receiving two prestigious awards, Excellence in Remote Talent Engagement and Next Generation Women Leaders this year.



Leading global management consulting firm Zinnov celebrated technology titans at its virtual awards ceremony held on August 18, 2021.

At an organizational level, NetApp India won the award for Excellence in Remote Talent Engagement, while at an individual level, Protima Achaya, India HR Head and Head of APAC Talent Acquisition, NetApp was felicitated with the Next Generation Women Leader award. These are impressive wins for NetApp and the acclaim speaks to NetApp India’s ability to cultivate an exceptional employee experience during the extended remote operations through the last year.

NetApp stepped up in the face of a global crisis to ensure employee safety and well-being while enabling the workforce to remain productive. This was a direct outcome of strong leadership and a people-centric approach. However, NetApp had started the digitization of talent management much before future of work assumed priority worldwide.

NetApp India Managing Director, Ravi Chhabria, on receiving the award, said, “It is an honour to have been recognized by Zinnov. In today’s volatile business landscape, innovation in product and processes intersects people engagement. Understanding this close connection between the two is the crucial differentiator for growth. We are constantly investing in new talent management strategies to enhance employee experience and productivity.”

As part of their Business Continuity Framework platform, NetApp India implemented successful talent management programs centered on employee well-being and motivation. One such initiative, NetActive Healthy Living, a platform to access live and recorded videos, was launched to help employees stay active through daily fitness sessions, stretch breaks, and stress busters.

“The positive feedback we continue to receive from our employees on various wellness and engagement campaigns is a testament to our focus on talent and culture at NetApp,” Chhabria added.

Protima Achaya won the Next Generation Women Leader award for her striking leadership skills and her ability to engage, mentor, and ready the organization for the future. Zinnov recognized her efforts in strengthening NetApp’s position as a people-first organization highlighting diversity, inclusion, and belonging as a core value.

Congratulating her on receiving the award, Chhabria said, “Protima is a leader who challenges the status quo and relentlessly executes on innovative ideas. Her ability to effectively manage stakeholders globally, outstanding collaborative style, self-awareness, empathy, and social skills are widely emulated and reflect in the performance of our leadership team.”

Pari Natarajan, Chief Executive Officer, Zinnov, congratulated NetApp on these wins and said, “Over the last 12 years, Zinnov Awards has recognized and celebrated the Titans in Technology, both trailblazing individuals and organizations who have made a significant impact to the global technology narrative from India. With the 2021 Awards edition’s focus on recognizing the grit, determination, and resilience in the face of the second wave of disruptions, NetApp’s fourth consecutive win this year reflects its innovation-centric approach to business continuity, people centricity, and focus on diversity, inclusion and belonging.”