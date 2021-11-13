NetApp Excellerator Program cohort 9 helps eight more startups on their innovation journey

NetApp recently launched cohort 9 of NetApp Excellerator, their flagship startup accelerator program. Validating the success of the program, NetApp shared data about the success of its previous cohorts. Since its inception in 2017,70% of the graduated startups from the previous eight cohorts have secured additional funding after the successful completion of the program. After successful exits of 50 startups in the last eight cohorts, cohort 9 on boarded eight new startups across high-growth sectors suc as retail, e-commerce, edtech, and manufacturing.

Cohort 9 of the NetApp Excellerator program includes Continual Engine, Datamotive, eCommerce Insights, FabrikSpace, FireVisor, Netobjex, Neuropixel, and Spectrum Analysis. Proof of the success of the NetApp Excellerator program is shown by the fact that six NetApp Excellerator alumni—Enclouden, Adya, ArchSaber, AiKaan, Lightwing, and VitaCloud—were acquired by large enterprises like Quantum, Qualys, Sumo Logic Inc, Ether Energy, Harness, and Apollo Telehealth respectively.

Commenting on the launch of the latest cohort, Ravi Chhabria, Managing Director, NetApp India, said, “India’s entrepreneurship sees no limit, and we are increasingly seeing B2B tech startups garnering the attention of global investors. NetApp is glad to have mentored our startup alumni to achieve the business goals they sought initially. Today, with the experience and expertise that NetApp has in deploying best-in-class technology solutions, we are in a unique position to share our insights and market access with these startups. The NetApp Excellerator program helps startups to apply growth-hacking techniques to engage with prospective customers and expand their business.”

With the nature of the NetApp Excellerator program becoming truly global, the startups have access to resources, mentors, and industry experts across geographies. The accelerator program had 11global startups that were a part of the last eight cohorts. 50% of the startups in the ninth cohort are based in Singapore, the United States, and Canada.

Reiterating its commitment to supporting women entrepreneurs, NetApp ExcellerateHER, a dedicated initiative to promote women founders, has seen a high number of global startups participate in the program. Since its launch last year, NetApp ExcellerateHERhas seen five startups with a global footprint—Nife, Tongadive, FireVisor, FireCompass, and eCommerce Insights. Nife and FireVisor are based in Singapore, Tongadive in the UK, FireCompass in the US, and eCommerce Insights in Canada.

Introducing the startups, Madhurima Agarwal, Director of Engineering Programs and Leader of NetApp Excellerator, said, “We are seeing more and more startups that are not only utilizing cutting-edge tech but are meaningfully helping industries adapt and move forward in their digital transformation journey. With the launch of cohort 9, we will continue to enable deep tech startups through our focused and tailored mentorship program. And with NetApp ExcellerateHER, we aim to impact more women entrepreneurs in the deep tech domain.”