Need for Hybrid Cloud Solution Enabling Operations Across Multiple Clouds: Nutanix

Nutanix, has announced findings of a new report analyzing key challenges and opportunities with hybrid cloud adoption. While most see hybrid cloud as the ideal IT model, the report showed that many struggle to adopt it — with 70% of organizations believing that their transformation is taking longer than expected.

However, the goal is clear: nearly all respondents (95%) think their organization would benefit from an optimal hybrid implementation providing consistent IT constructs and operations across multiple clouds, eliminating many of the challenges they currently face ranging from operational silos to staffing shortages.

As businesses everywhere struggle to adapt to a new reality, one thing is becoming even clearer: flexibility is crucial to business success. Whether enterprises need to leverage public cloud to deliver remote desktops quickly, consolidate disaster recovery sites, move workloads to a private cloud to stave off public cloud capacity concerns, or take advantage of on-demand capacity bursting, the current global situation has emphasized the need for an adaptable IT infrastructure for many businesses. But flexibility no longer means using both public and private clouds — it means having a consistent experience, tooling and operational practices across multiple clouds to dramatically simplify the ability to move applications and data to the most appropriate cloud environment.

“As companies continue to adopt remote working models, there will be an increased need for adaptable IT infrastructure. While public cloud has offered many benefits, such as increased agility and efficiency, more of India’s enterprises are realizing that it’s not a one-size-fits-all-solution and are embracing hybrid cloud as their infrastructure of choice. The survey highlights that, along with interoperability, enterprises are looking for a consistent experience across their different cloud environments. Hybrid cloud provides this,” said Balakrishnan Anantharaman, VP and MD-Sales, India and SAARC, Nutanix.