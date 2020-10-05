NEC Technologies India Announces Rebranding to NEC Corporation India

NEC Technologies India announced its rebranding to NEC Corporation India (NEC), effective from September 21, 2020. The shift reflects the company’s strong commitment to the country and India’s growing importance to the NEC Group’s global business. NEC has plans to expand the portfolio and depth of its solutions and services offered both in the Indian market and globally. Supported by a strong and talented workforce of 6,000 employees in India, the company now serves as a global delivery hub for offshore support & product development, pursuing further growth in the domestic market.



Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Aalok Kumar, President & CEO, NEC Corporation India, said, “2020 marks an important year in the execution of our future business strategy to drive global growth trajectory for the NEC Group. We are promoting an ‘India Go Big’ initiative by leveraging our solution development and delivery capability from India to aid global business growth. The name change is a result of a rebranding effort designed to mirror the focused approach and our commitment to the Indian market.”



NEC started operations in India in the 1950’s and expanded its business from telecommunications to public safety, logistics, transportation, retail, finance, unified communication and IT platforms, serving across governments, businesses as well as individuals. With its multiple Centre of Excellences (COEs) for analytics platform solutions, big data, biometrics, mobile and retail, NEC in India offers innovative new services and solutions for India and global markets. In addition, NEC plans to establish a new COE for the

transportation business in India by leveraging its expertise in supporting over 4000 buses across various BRT projects in the country.



NEC also established NEC Laboratories India (NLI) in July 2018 with an aim to launch new business utilizing local know-how and big data in the fields of public transportation, logistics, public safety, digital government and cashless payment. NLI is an incubation hub for groups working on technology-based social innovation, and it is working towards the development and commercialization of innovative solutions to solve complex social problems in India. NLI plans to promote the spread of solutions from India to other emerging countries, while blazing a successful path of reverse innovation to markets throughout the world.

