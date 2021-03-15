NEC India Rolls Out Digital-First Campaign ‘NEC Makes It Happen’

NEC Corporation India (NEC India) has launched its digital-first campaign titled ‘NEC Makes It Happen’. The first campaign following NEC India’s rebranding announcement, underpins NEC as a market leader adding value in people’s everyday lives.

The overall campaign premise underlines NEC’s promise to ‘Orchestrate a brighter world’ by leveraging technology to build a safer and secure society. The campaign seeks to strike an emotional chord with its audience through social and digital channels while showcasing the world-leading technological innovations that empower a billion Indians.

Here’s a look at some of the life-changing innovations implemented by NEC in India: AADHAAR, a nationwide digital identity system, enabling 1.3 billion Indians to access a wide range of valuable services; Submarine cable project, powering high- speed internet in the Andamans, opening a world of possibilities for the islanders; Biometric airport solutions enable faces to become boarding passes under the new normal; A comprehensive suite of AI-based biometric systems and solutions to ensure trust and keep India and its residents safe; Real-time visualization systems to enable efficient and seamless logistics systems

Mr. Aalok Kumar, President & CEO, NEC Corporation India, said, “NEC has been a silent partner in the country’s digital transformation journey over the years, having successfully completed numerous projects across sectors. The ‘NEC Makes It Happen’ campaign aims to highlight the breakthroughs and key milestones the country has achieved with our solutions. As we now transition to the ‘Next normal’, the campaign also brings hope for a brighter and safer future.”

Mr. Arvind Saxena, Head of Marketing and Communications, NEC Corporation India, said, “We have taken a pragmatic approach and structured this campaign aligned to our brand architecture — sticking to global values, emanating problem-solving skills, and restoring a human touch embodied by the brand. Through this digital-first campaign, we aim to kick-start deep and rich conversations on digital and social platforms. Apart from this, our internal teams continue to engage in creative storytelling and social listening to strengthen our branding efforts.”

Under the NEC Way, the common set of values that form the basis for how the entire NEC Group conducts itself, the campaign personifies its purpose to create the social values of safety, security, fairness and efficiency to promote a more sustainable world where everyone has the chance to reach their full potential. The brand was recently featured amongst the ‘100 Most Admired Brands in India’ by White Page International and won noteworthy awards, including the ‘Digital Technology Company Award’ by World Leadership Congress and was named a ‘Dream company to work for’ in the IT sector by World HRD Congress.