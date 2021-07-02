QuEST Global, a global product engineering and lifecycle services company, today announced that Ms. Sindhu Ramachandran, General Manager with the company, has been recognized as ‘Woman Role Model in ER&D’ in the ESP segment at the NASSCOM Engineering & Innovation Excellence Awards, 2021. The award recognizes women in positions of technical leaders who serve as role model for their organization and the entire ER&D ecosystem.

Speaking on the development, Ms. Sindhu Ramachandran, said, “I am delighted to be recognized as a Woman Role Model in ER&D by NASSCOM. Apart from recognizing my effort, this award is an endorsement of the best-in-class services we provide to global clients from India as a team. This award reflects NASSCOM’s commitment towards increasing opportunities for women in Engineering and will inspire women to join the sector. I would also like to thank QuEST for giving me opportunities to create impact for customers globally.”

Sindhu completed her B.Tech. in Computer Science & Engineering from College of Engineering, Trivandrum, and M.Tech. from University of Kerala and joined QuEST Global in 2008. She was interested to work in medical image processing, which motivated her to join QuEST Global. She has been working on projects involving the implementation of image processing algorithms and their optimization, medical imaging, and other such areas. Her experience in image processing and computer vision made her transition to the execution of AI projects easier and faster. As the relevance of AI increased, Sindhu successfully was able to marry industrial technologies with AI to add pertinent value to the various customers across industries. She conceptualized and positioned AI technologies as a strategic differentiator with the potential to scale across industries.

Currently, she leads the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Center of Excellence at QuEST Global. Sindhu makes QuEST an AI-aware organization internally by conceptualizing the competency framework for AI-related technologies and identifying the skills, competencies, and levels of expertise to be mapped to organizational roles.

“ER&D has become one of the fastest-growing segments in India as the country emerges as an engineering and design hub for automobiles, aerospace, consumer electronics, machinery, and semiconductors. Women generally bring diverse sets of experiences and will play a crucial role in the growth of the sector. Women leaders such as Sindhu are setting new benchmarks in the sector. I want to congratulate her and all the other awardees for their contributions to the Indian ER&D industry,” said Mr K S Viswanathan, Vice President, Industry Initiatives, NASSCOM.

“We are very proud of Sindhu’s contributions to the ER&D sector. Her ability to solve complex engineering challenges and drive innovation within the company had led to a positive impact for many of our customers. This recognition acts as an inspiration for more women to join the ER&D sector and take it to new heights. At QuEST, we pride ourselves in being a boundary-less organization and have an innovation-friendly atmosphere that has encouraged many amazing women in engineering to become role models in the last two decades. We will continue to provide a productive workplace to women across engineering streams,” added Mr. Shrikant Naik, Global Delivery Head, QuEST Global.

The first edition of NASSCOM Engineering & Innovation Excellence Awards in 2021 recognized and felicitated the stellar performances of the Indian ER&D industry. These awards included key themes such as Futuristic Innovation, Inspirational Leadership, and Technical Prowess to showcase breakthrough solutions, honor disruptive leaders and recognize technical capabilities among Indian enterprises, respectively.