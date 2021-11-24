NASSCOM PRODUCT CONCLAVE TO KICKSTART ON 01ST DECEMBER

Aimed at fostering the growth of India’s software product and startup sector, The National Association of Software and Services Companies (NASSCOM), kick-starts the 18th edition of its flagship event, NASSCOM Product Conclave 2021 (NPC 2021), from 01st to 04th December 2021. Being conducted on a virtual platform, with the theme “World-class from India”, this year marks the 18th edition of the conclave. Over the years NPC has become one of the largest platforms that showcase Indian Products and startups, continues to strive to showcase how businesses & lives have been transformed by technology and the ingenuity of India’s innovation ecosystem. NPC has become synonymous with driving change in product development space by driving policy advocacy, advocating future defining technology innovation, championing digital skills, fostering entrepreneurship and building a sustainable and inclusive technology ecosystem that inspires the world.

Keeping true to its mission, this year also, NPC will endeavour to provide a seamless, transparent, and inclusive digital ecosystem for India’s Product companies. Six specialized summits will be organised over the four-day conclave – Everything By Subscription, Talent: Acquisition to Retention War, Global GTM, Machines & Space: The next frontier, Neo Cash & Consumer spend, AI & Healthcare.

It will bring in experts and influencers from the whole value chain to provide their professional perspectives on opportunities, challenges, and the extent to which India’s software product ecosystem, especially FinTech, Enterprise SaaS, Security, and IoT, are gaining maturity. In addition, the event will bring together the tech ecosystem to deep dive into everything as a subscription, Global Go-to-Market strategies, Talent: Acquisition to Retention War, Machines & Space: The Next Frontier, Neo Cash & Consumer Spend, and Future of Digital Health Ecosystem.

The event will feature speakers from the Indian and worldwide IT industries, C-level executives, and specialist academics from top firms such as Girish Mathurboothm, CEO and Founder, Freshworks, Jay Vijayan, Founder and CEO, Tekion, Sukhinder Singh Cassidy, Founder & Chairman, theBoardlist, Shruti Van Dyke Gandhi, General Partner & Founding Engineer, Array Ventures, Anas Abbar, Co-Founder & CEO, 7awi Media, and Dr Ayesha Khanna, Co-Founder & CEO, Addo to name few.