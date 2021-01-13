Nasscom Hosts Virtual Nasscom Product Conclave 2021

The implications of COVID-19 have accelerated digital adoption at an unimaginable scale. The increasing use of technology to work, think, innovate and stay connected have shaped new digital habits. India’s product and startup sector is rapidly innovating for this new normal with SaaS, DeepTech, Healthtech, Edtech, Fintech and Future of Work emerging as resilient fast-growing segments.

The National Association of Software and Services Companies (NASSCOM), today, kick-starts the 17th edition of its flagship event, NASSCOM Product Conclave 2021 (NPC 2021) from 11th to 13th January 2021. For the first time ever, NPC is being hosted virtually with a focus on reimagining the key building blocks of the future. The theme for NPC 2021 -Reimagine NEXT, will deep-dive into The Big Shifts that are accelerating tech innovation; Work 2.0 – re-imagining talent and processes for the new normal; The Digital Enterprise – technology changes at an organizational level; The Growth Playbook for product entrepreneurs; and IndiaProductified –MakeinIndia for Bharat, and the world.

The three-day conclave will orchestrate 6 focused summits dedicated to Work2.0, IoT, Hardware and Devices, Fintech, Healthtech, Bharat and Product management, which will bring in leaders and influencers across the value chain to share their expert views, opportunities, challenges around, and the extent of simplified policy framework required to “Reimagine the Next” in the new hyper-digital normal.

The stalwarts from the Indian and global technology industry, C-level executives and expert academics will be speaking at the event, representing leading companies including Arundhati Bhattacharya, Chairperson & CEO, Salesforce, India, Sridhar Vembu, Founder & CEO, ZOHO Corp, Thomas Kurian, CEO, Google Cloud, Anil Chakravarthy, Executive Vice President & General Manager, Adobe, Divya Gokulnath, Co-Founder, BYJU’S, Marty Cagan, Partner at Silicon Valley Product Group and Suresh Kumar, Global Chief Technology Officer and Chief Development Officer, Walmart, to name few.

In all, the virtual conclave is set to witness over 10,000+ participants across 80+ sessions and host 100+ marquee speakers from across geographies. Along with product showcases and exhibitions from new age startups, the conclave will also host industry roundtables, enterprise and investor connect sessions, fireside chats with industry leaders, key panel discussions and AMA talks.