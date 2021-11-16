NASSCOM COMMENCES WITH IN-PERSON MARKET VISIT – CANADA, 2021

As we slowly adapt to new-normal, The National Association of Software and Services Companies (NASSCOM), is embarking on its first in-person visit to Canada, from 15th to 24th November designed exclusively for member companies. This will be NASSCOM’s first in-person visit after a break of 19 months since the pandemic began. This coincides with opening up of the skies and a huge pent-up demand from member companies to commence global business travel.

This programme is part of NASSCOM’s ongoing strategic partnership with the Government of Canada, which aims to facilitate partnerships between the Indian and Canadian technology ecosystems and promotes technology-based Foreign Direct Investment between the two nations. This visit is being strongly supported by the Indian mission in Canada.

35+ strong NASSCOM business delegation will have an exclusive opportunity to gather hands-on understanding of Canada’s technology and innovation ecosystems, global business development opportunities, financing support, doing business and regulatory regime in Canada, to name just a few. A well-rounded mix of formal and informal opportunities for business matches, relationship building, and networking opportunities awaits the participants in the provinces of Ontario, Nova Scotia & New Brunswick.

Speaking on the visit, Shivendra Singh, Vice President, NASSCOM, said, “This is going to be a landmark visit for NASSCOM and its member companies, as it comes amidst the improving pandemic situation in both countries, continuing to follow strict covid protocols. In the wake of the current pandemic, physical in person interaction and meetings with potential partners have become a challenge for everyone. This visit will highlight the resilience and agility of the industry to continue business in the new normal. Through this visit, NASSCOM is enabling member companies to achieve their business expansion in Canada and through Canada to other nearby regions. I am confident that this visit will boost opportunities available for Indian companies and NASSCOM can play a facilitating role in enhancing their global expansion plans”

Indian High Commissioner to Canada, Ajay Bisaria said “We are delighted to welcome the delegation of over 30 Indian IT companies under the NASSCOM banner to Canada from 15 to 24 November 2021. The in-person visit, the first by a major Indian business delegation to Canada after the pandemic, marks the resumption of regular business contacts and underlines the strengthening of the digital partnership between India and Canada.

India and Canada share strong complementarities between their well-developed IT ecosystems. The massive effort in India towards creating an advanced digital infrastructure and providing digital services as a core utility to every Indian citizen under the Digital India Programme has created tremendous opportunities in the digital sector. India is home to some of the most innovative and competitive digital companies and has become the largest sourcing destination in the world, accounting for almost 55% of the global market. India and Canada also host strong and diverse start-up ecosystems. India is now the third largest start-up setup in the world with 66 unicorns, 28 of them appearing in 2021 alone. Excellent opportunities of collaboration between India and Canada beckon in a range of sectors, such as AI, sustainable technologies, digital healthcare, agro-tech and clean technologies.

Indian IT companies have enhanced their footprint in Canada with four new expansions announced in 2021 alone. Overall Indian IT companies in Canada are already generating over 20,000 jobs and helping Canadian companies compete in the global market.