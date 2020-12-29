N America to Lead Global Medical Imaging Monitor Market up to 2025: TechSci Research

According to TechSci Research report, “Global Medical Imaging Monitor Market By Device, By Panel Size, By Type, By Display Color, By Purpose, By Technology, By Application, By Modality, By Resolution, By Grade, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025”, Global medical imaging monitor market was valued at USD 2.07 billion in 2019 by witnessing a growing CAGR of around 10% to reach USD 3.06 billion in 2025 on account of increasing geriatric population suffering from various chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disorders, renal disorders, among others. This has drastically increased the patient pool and the need to effectively diagnose and treat these diseases, which in turn is expected to drive the market during forecast period. Additionally, increasing adoption of hybrid operating room technologies is further expected to create lucrative growth opportunities over the next few years. Growing adoption of minimal invasive treatment procedures is anticipated to fuel the market through 2025.

Advantages such as high quality of screen, clear and consistent images, accurate analysis, reliability, short replacement cycle, among others associated with medical imaging monitors are further expected to spur the market in the coming years. Besides, increasing investment in the medical imaging devices by the key players operating in the market is further expected to bolster the growth through 2025. However, high cost and maintenance of medical imaging monitors might hamper the growth during forecast period. Additionally, growing adoption of refurbished medical imaging monitors might further negatively impact the market over the course of next five years.

Based on type, the market can be grouped into diagnostic monitors, surgical monitors, clinical monitors and others. The diagnostic display monitor segment is expected to hold the largest market share through 2025 on account of their growing adoption in various imaging applications such as X-ray, MRI, CT-Scan, among others. Based on display color, the market can be bifurcated into monochrome and colored. The colored display segment is expected to dominate the market over next few years. This can be attributed to their widespread use for carrying out diagnostic and surgical procedures since they offer better visualization effects. Based on technology, the market can be segmented into LED-Backlit LCD, OLED and CCFL-Backlit LCD. The LED-Backlit LCD dominated the market until 2019 and is expected to remain the largest technology segment during the forecast period as well since these monitors are compact in size, offer more brightness, have better contrast ratio as compared to the counterparts. Additionally, these are easily available, affordable and are the first choice of the consumers.