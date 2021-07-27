mySchneider all-in-one Personalized Digital Experience for its Customers and Partners Unveiled

Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, achieves a key milestone in offering a personalized digital experience for logged in customers and partners on se.com. The new all-in-one experience is a result of the digital transformation that aims at delivering best-in-class digital customer journey to improve customer satisfaction and to support their business growth. The design of the new experience started in 2020 and triggered several enhancements and capabilities that today help differentiate Schneider’s customers and partners in the marketplace and simplify their daily operations through:

Providing a single sign on access to a holistic customer profile where they can manage most of their information

Offering a tailored access to the most used business services through a customized portal

Consolidating different business services and tools that can now be accessed in one location

Reorganizing Schneider’s online tools and resources to reduce the number of platforms that customers need to visit

“It is our priority to provide an efficient, 24×7 online experience to meet the requirements of our customers.” said Mr Peter Weckesser, Chief Digital Officer at Schneider Electric. “mySchneider experience is a fundamental building block within our digital transformation strategy that prioritizes customer needs and helps us deliver best-in-class digital tools and capabilities for our customers.”

Schneider Electric aims to enable its customers to save time, work more efficiently with their customers and keep track of key data in one place. Schneider customers are now empowered to organize their preferred content the way that works best for them – display or hide different portal elements and decide on their order of appearance. mySchneider gives direct access to all the resources customers need to manage their business and follows their individual preferences to best fit to their expectations.

Through mySchneider customers can access user-specific dashboards, set notifications to be informed about new products, software releases, webinars, white paper releases and updates on technical documentation. Partners, including Distributors, now have a single gateway to all resources tailored to support their business, such as business opportunities, product information, quotations, orders, order tracking, training, and partnership programs. The user-specific home page highlights the contents they rely on daily from tools and resources to products and applications to additional services based on their profile.