MSI’s Latest Online Product Launch Event Will Take You to “The Next Playground”

This new world that we live in is the next playground. To provide the best user experiences, MSI continues to innovate and utilize the latest technologies to create the most high-performing products. MSI held an online virtual launch event “The Next Playground” today (11/3). It showcased the new Z690 motherboards, 12th Gen Intel core gaming desktops, and the latest QD Premium Color Series monitors. The Powered By MSI concept was also introduced for a more complete PC DIY ecosystem. MSI also announced new commercial products designed to improve users’ productivity.

This fall, the launch of the 12th Gen Intel Core processors are the center of all attention. MSI followed Intel’s step and announced the brand new Z690 motherboards. What you desire will not exist in imagination anymore.

Along with the new core processors, we will welcome an era of new technologies. All MSI Z690 motherboards support the latest PCIe 5.0 solution, which provides 128GB/s that doubles the bandwidth of PCIe 4.0. To uphold the heavy graphics cards, the PCIe 5.0 slots are equipped with 4 extra soldier points.

All MSI Z690 lineup provides a DDR5 solution as well. Thanks to MSI’s exclusive Memory Boost, the MSI Z690 motherboards have great stability and performance. According to the MSI OC LAB test, it acquires more than 30% improvement of memory frequency. To offer greater choices for all users, the DDR4 version of both Gaming and PRO Series is available too.