MSI’s Entire Line-Up of AMD 400 Series Motherboards Will Support RyzenTM 5000 Series Processors

AMD has officially announced Zen3 architecture RyzenTM 5000 series processors on October 8th. The latest Zen3 processors have significant performance improvements compared to the previous 7nm Ryzen 3000 series processors. For the upcoming processors, MSI has released the latest AGESA COMBO PI V2 1.1.0.0 for all X570 and B550 series motherboards to perfectly utilize the PCI-E 4.0 performance.

In response to the upgrade demands, AMD also mentioned the BIOS update for selected 400 series motherboards to support RyzenTM 5000 series processors will be ready in January 2021. To respond to our users’ anticipation, MSI is announcing that all 400 series motherboards, including X470 and B450, MAX, or non-MAX products, will provide BIOS updates later on that can support RyzenTM 5000 processors. All the evaluation is in progress under the R&D team. A detailed BIOS release schedule will be announced after the BIOS code is provided by AMD.