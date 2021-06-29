MSI Won Three European Hardware Awards 2021!

Excitingly, MSI announced great news in winning the best Micro ATX motherboard, the best Nvidia-based graphics card, and the best professional monitor in European Hardware Awards 2021. The winners are awarded by over 100 of Europe’s top journalists with a full analysis and test of the products. For last year’s EHA, MSI already won back-to-back the best ATX and Mini-ITX motherboards. This year, MSI produced even more winners for the EHA. The MAG B550M MORTAR won the best Micro-ATX motherboard, and the GeForce RTX™ 3080 GAMING Z TRIO won the best Nvidia-based graphics card. Moreover, the Prestige PS341WU monitor was selected as the best professional monitor in 2021. Once again, MSI is proven to be a top-tier computer hardware manufacturer.

MAG B550M MORTAR: The MORTAR Series had always been an iconic Micro-ATX motherboard for gamers. Inspired by military concept with a solid look, the MAG B550M MORTAR is equipped with an 8+2+1 Duet Rail Power System, featuring enlarged extended heatsink, PCB with 2oz thickened copper, and M.2 Shield Frozr for an excellent thermal solution. It also features 2.5G LAN and Gigabit LAN to provide a faster intranet and internet experience. Pre-installed I/O Shield and flash BIOS buttons are friendly designs made for DIYers. Made with the best compatibility for Ryzen processors, the MAG B550M MORTAR offers everything that gamers need to help them conquer the battlefield.

GeForce RTX 3080 GAMING Z TRIO: The GeForce RTX 3080 GAMING Z TRIO design has been refreshed with a new look while maintaining the same balance between performance, cooling, and low noise that gamers have come to trust. At the forefront is the TORX Fan 4.0 with pairs of fan blades bound together with an outer link, forming a rim that pushes airflow into the updated TRI FROZR 2 cooling system. An aluminum and matte-finish backplate not only reinforces the graphics card but also provides passive cooling action through the implementation of thermal pads. Mystic Light adorns the exterior of the graphics card, illuminating color in synchrony with the rest of the PC through Mystic Light Sync and Ambient Link, all controlled with the MSI Center software.