MSI Wins Top Accolade at Taiwan Excellence Award

Honored for the repeated recognition from Taiwan Excellence Award, MSI once again bags the award with its MPG ARTYMIS 273CQRX-QD curved gaming monitor powered by Quantum Dot technology and telematics solution for electric buses.

“As a global leading brand in high-end gaming and intelligent transport solutions, we are more than honored to be once again recognized by Taiwan Excellence Award. Our award-winning gaming monitor with 1000R curvature offers the best fit for human field of view and depth perception. The widely acclaimed telematics solution for electric buses is our efforts towards achieving low-carbon mobility in view of the global trend to tackle carbon emissions. In our endeavor of developing intelligent transport solutions, initially through electric buses nationwide, we are looking forward to shaping a new future of zero-carbon transport,” said Sam Chern, MSI Vice President of Marketing.

The award-winning MPG ARTYMIS 273CQRX-QD is MSI’s first monitor featuring QD Premium Color function. Not only equipped with Quantum Dot technology to enhance color performance, it also has been manually optimized and pre-calibrated through software before leaving the factory to achieve display color accuracy that meets the Delta E ≤ 2 top industry standard. Plus, with up to 99% Adobe RGB color gamut, it is a monitor equally perfect as the professional monitors for designers. Better yet, it features 1000R curvature, the most suitable curvature that matches the natural human field-of-view with 1000R and brings better immersion while gaming, along with reduced eye strain.

Moreover, MPG ARTYMIS 273CQRX-QD is tailored for gamers with a stunning WQHD (1440p) 240Hz panel and 1ms response time. The exclusive MSI Gaming Intelligence features Optix Scope, Smart Crosshair, Smart Brightness, and Sound tune, optimizing gamers’ in-game control and overall gaming experience. The MSI KVM function enables users to control 2 devices with one set of keyboard and mouse.

With more than 15 years of experience and expertise in telematics and infotainment solutions for commercial vehicles, MSI FUNTORO develops a smart and complete solution with a cloud management platform for electric buses. By integration of CANBUS and various sensors, the vehicle and driving data are collected and transmitted to backend platforms to allow real-time fleet management and remote monitoring on system devices, driver behaviors, on-duty time and battery efficiency to enhance fleet safety and operation efficiency. Currently, this system has been implemented into Master Electric Bus (the largest bus manufacturer in Taiwan) as standard equipment.

In addition, the solution is capable of integrating with a smart access control system for body temperature detection and mask recognition. While passengers are getting on the bus, the system will automatically detect the body temperature with high accuracy and issue the alarm when the temperature is too high or abnormal, as well as detect whether the passenger is wearing a face mask or not. Simultaneously, the system allows passenger counting for revenue maximization. This helps transport operators save lots of time and manpower costs while ensures the highest level of safety for every passenger.