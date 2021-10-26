MSI to Launch Several High-End Products on Virtual Event – THE NEXT PLAYGROUND – on Nov 2

MSI is going to hold a virtual product launch event on November 2nd at 09:00 a.m. PDT to 12:00 p.m. EDT. Custom-designed for gamers, creators, and business elites, a series of high-end products including motherboards, monitors, and desktops will be unveiled in the event to meet different demands in various fields.

Date | 2021/11/02 (Tue) 09:00 (UTC-7)

Date | 2021/11/02 (Tue) 12:00 (UTC-4)

Date | 2021/11/02 (Tue) 16:00 (UTC+0)

