MSI Recognized with 16 CES 2022 Innovation Honoree Awards

MSI announced that it has been named a CES 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree, earning a total of 16 honoree awards for their monitors, motherboards, graphics card, desktop, laptops, peripheral and cases. Of the 13 have been announced, with an additional three to be revealed on January 3, 2022.

This year’s CES Innovation Awards program received a record high number of over 1800 submissions. The announcement was made ahead of CES 2022, the world’s most influential technology event, happening Jan. 5-8 in Las Vegas, NV and digitally.

The CES Innovation Awards program, owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in 27 consumer technology product categories. Those with the highest rating receive the “Best of Innovation” distinction. An elite panel of industry expert judges, including members of the media, designers, engineers and more, reviewed submissions based on innovation, engineering and functionality, aesthetic and design.

MSI won Honoree Awards in categories for gaming, computer hardware & components, home/video components & accessories, high performance home audio/video, and computer peripherals and accessories.

“MSI strives to create an uncompromising experience for our users, whether they be gamers, working professionals or designers,” said Sam Chern, MSI Vice President of Marketing.”It is great to have our hard work recognized each year by the CES team. The awards demostrate our continued commitments to delivering best-in-class technology solution to a global market.”