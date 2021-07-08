MSI Motherboard is Ready for Windows11

As a world-leading motherboard brand, MSI aims to provide gamers and creators the most pleasant experience when using MSI motherboards. To fulfill our goals, MSI announces that selected motherboards are equipped with TPM (Trusted Platform Module) 2.0 and are ready for the brand-new Windows 11 operating system. Here is the list of MSI chipsets that are TPM 2.0 ready.

MSI TPM 2.0 ready motherboards Intel Platform AMD Platform 500 series (Z590 / B560 / H510) 500 series (X570S / X570 / B550 / A520) 400 series (Z490 / B460 / H410) 400 series (X470 / B450) 300 series (Z390 / Z370 / H370 / B360 / B365 / H310) 300 series (X370 / B350 / A320) 200 series1 (Z270 / H270 / B250) TRX40 series 100 series1 (Z170 / H170 / B150 / H110) X399 series X299 series

According to Microsoft, both firmware TPM 2.0 and UEFI BIOS are necessary for installing the Windows 11 operating system. All of these listed MSI motherboards qualify the two requirements. You can check Microsoft’s official site for more Windows 11 operation requirements. A Windows 11 compatible platform also needs a compatible processor.