MSI, a gaming brand launches a complete line-up of laptops equipped with 11th Gen Intel H series processors up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 graphics. With a 30% performance upgrade over previous models, the high-speed combo of PCIe Gen4, Thunderbolt 4, and Wi-Fi 6E heighten increased enhancements. MSI also offers exclusive features like “Discrete Graphics Mode” that improves graphics performance, while MSI Center allows users to overclock the GPU with ease. The new line-up includes GP, GL & GF series, available across MSI brand stores and authorized sellers.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Green Lin, Regional Marketing Manager, MSI, said “Our GF Series has been created to elevate the overall gameplay experience and with a wide range of features like RTX 30 graphics that offer a completely seamless and uninterrupted experience. We believe in crafting performance-oriented products that cater to the needs of our diverse audience, and the GF Series is another addition to our power-packed lineup. MSI will continue its trend of producing top-tier, powerful machines with aesthetic touches that enhance user experience and unleash the inner gamer spirits”.

Born for performance – GP76/66 Leopard: For those who need powerful performance for work and play, or even engineering, the GP Leopard series is also receiving NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 graphics and the latest 11th Gen Intel Core i7 Processors.

The Powerhouse pulsating power – Pulse GL76/66: With a new image designed by Maarten Verhoeven, 2018 ZBrush World Competition Champion, MSI unveiled its new GL66 and GL76 Pulse laptops. Verhoeven specifically designed the titanium power armor inspired by Pulse energy for the Dragon Army to enhance agility and flexibility. The laptops use NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics along with a redesigned heat pipe and integrated MSI thermal grease that generates more airflow for lower temperatures. An independent number pad rounds out the user experience.