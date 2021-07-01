MSI is Holding “B560 Memory Try It! Overclocking Competition” in Selected Regions

One of the new features introduced to the B560 chipset is the support of RAM overclocking. On B460 systems, RAM frequency is limited to DDR4-2933 or DDD4-2666 depending on which processor is used. Now on B560 systems, users can overclock RAM and improve thePC performance.

To encourage users to try overclocking the memory, MSI is holding a DDR4 memory overclocking competition in selected regions. As long as contestants overclock the RAM on the selected MSI B560 Chipset motherboard and submit the entry, they get a chance to win the prizes including Optix MAG274QRF-QD, MAG CH130 X Gaming Chair, MPG CORELIQUID K360 cooler, and more!