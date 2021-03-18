MSI Introduces its latest MPG CORELIQUID K Series Liquid Coolers

MSI introduces its latest liquid coolers, the MPG CORELIQUID K Series, designed with powerful cooling & a rich user experience, powered by Asetek’smost advanced technology. As computing processors become more powerful and hotter, a reliable cooler is needed to help sustain peak performance. Introducing MSI’s latest liquid cooler, the MPG CORELIQUID K Series. This eye catching and stunning liquid cooler will be your best choiceforits dependable cooling performance. The MPG CORELIQUID K Series is available in 360mm and 240mm radiator sizes to meet the needs of gamers who need a choice of specifications.

The MPG CORELIQUID K Series features MSI’s exclusive and renowned TORX FAN 4.0, capable of generating concentrated airflow for rapid heat dissipation through the radiator. Another fan, a 60mm TORX FAN 3.0, has been cleverly placed and hidden inside the water block. The TORX FAN 3.0’s dispersion fan blade design accelerates airflow around the CPU socket and increases the effectiveness of heat dissipation around the motherboard’s power solutions.

The MPG CORELIQUID K Series has been carefully designed for a complete and direct user experience. Introducing MSI’s exclusive G.I. (Gaming Intelligence) mode, which intelligently detects the temperature of the CPU and reacts to it. The radiator fans, water block fan, and pumpcan all have their speed adjusted automatically within different usage preferences. Alternatively, each fans’ speed can be manually controlled.

The MPG CORELIQUID K Series also features a 2.4” LCD panel, capable of displaying a variety of graphics including images and text. It is capable of displaying the current hardware status of your system, providing a quick glance at how the system is performing.

Working with Asetek, the global leader in liquid cooling solutions for gaming PCs and DIY enthusiasts, MSI achieved new feats with the MPG CORELIQUID K Series. This premium liquid cooler’s operation is now quieter compared to the previous generation of liquid coolers, and design improvements from Asetek result in both enhanced permeation resistance and increased durability.