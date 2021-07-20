MSI Announces Attractive Offers with ‘Back to School’ Initiative on its Laptops on Flipkart and Amazon up to Aug 31

MSI, the technology and laptop giant has announced attractive offers with ‘Back to School’ initiative on its laptop range by partnering with Flipkart and Amazon for the upcoming Big Shopping Days sale & Prime Day sale to delight the consumers. The company is providing discounts of up to 30% on its Gaming line-up as well as the Business & Productivity models. The customers can avail discounts on leading ecommerce portals Flipkart.com and Amazon.in.

With ‘Back to School’ initiative, MSI is also offering exclusive bundle deals on select Gaming models and Business & Productivity line-up starting from 19th July – 31st August, 2021. By purchasing the products via offline authorized channel, consumers get a free Loot box with a Mouse/ Headset by MSI on a purchase of GE Raider, GS Stealth (10th & 11th Gen Intel Core) and GF Thin series.

On a purchase of Creator models (15/17), consumers will get an additional bundle free of cost including Wireless Mouse and 9 in 1 Type C Hub. The offer is also valid on the purchase of Summit/ Prestige series + Creator 15M with a combination of Wireless Mouse and RJ45 Dongle.

The high-performance and utility-based laptops by MSI offer smart innovation, exceptional graphics and revolutionary features.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Green Lin, Regional Marketing Manager, MSI, said “MSI has always ensured innovation with powerful features empowering gamers and professionals to have the best user experience when it comes to their laptops. With this partnership, we want to help our customers gain the benefits of our extraordinary product line-up. As a brand, our focus is always to provide an exclusive experience to our consumers through exceptional graphics, revolutionary features and designs that are appreciated by our consumers. We look forward to creating an all-inclusive experience for our consumers and attach new customers to our existing portfolio. We are hopeful our consumers will have an amazing experience”.