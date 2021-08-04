MSI Announces 35th Anniversary Deals Valid Till Aug 31

MSI has announced a new discount promotion, kicking off the MSI birthday celebration with a great batch of tech deals. MSI hopes that consumers can find their perfect match with MSI hardware, and support everyone in the upcoming days. As all of the users gave to MSI for over three decades. The promotion starts from 4th Aug and concludes on 31st Aug 2021, meaning consumers have 28 days to capitalize on exclusive discounts on a host of MSI Gaming Monitorsthat rarely sees a discount outside of holiday shopping season.

MSI has rounded up the best anniversary deals, if consumers look for the best deals at resellers such asComputech, Gtek, IT Gadgets Online, Notebook Gallery, PCShop, PrimeABGB, SMC, TPS Tech, Vedant Computers.Buy selected models of gaming monitors at the above dealers and claim Rs. 3,500 Amazon.in eGift Card via register.msi.com during the promotion period! Here below are the eligible models (availability may vary by dealers):