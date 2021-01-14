MSI 500 Series Platforms Making World Debut on Jan 27, 2020

MSI announces that new 500 series motherboards will make world debut on 27th January. MSI is ready to present new features of motherboards. With new 11th Gen IntelCore processors, all 500 series motherboards support Lightning Gen 4 PCIe, and the bandwidth is up to 64 GB/s. For network, Z590 Wi-Fi motherboards are equipped with the latest Wi-Fi 6Ewhich has 6GHz band compared to Wi-Fi 6.

For Audio solution, MSI improves audio performance of MEG/MPG/MAG series for all gamers, including hardcore gamers and casual gamers. Z590 Gaming series motherboards are upgraded to Audio Boost 5 and are imported into Sound Tune. Due to new audio codec and system, Z590 gaming motherboards create a synergy effect which can amplify sound and have better gaming experience.

Moreover, in order to offer support for users, Dragon Center is comprehensively updated to MSI Center. MSI Center has brand-new UI design and fully-integrated functions, which help users manipulate overclocking and RGB lights sync more easily. Also, the new audio solution, Sound Tune, is integrated in MSI Center and users can turn it on by one click. Apart from new features, 500 series motherboards have eye-catching and distinctive appearances. Here are some highlights and introduction by segments:

MEG-Exquisite and gorgeous are definitely the best descriptions for MEG series. Besides elegant designs, MEG Z590 GODLIKE has mighty specifications, including 10G Super LAN and Audio Boost 5 HD. Additionally, for better cooling effect, MEG Z590 GODLIKE has Stacked Fin Array and Frozr Heat sink Design. Furthermore, both MEG Z590 GODLIKE and MEG Z590 ACE have Aluminum back plate on the back of PCB, which can extend the surface of heat dissipation. Of course, MEG Z590 UNIFY and MEG Z590I UNIFY, well-known as the full black design, will also show up. At CES online press conference on 14th January, MEG series will come on the stage. Please remember to watch the live stream and get the relative information. If want to follow the event page, please click here.

MPG-MPG series motherboards are always popular for MSI users. MSI will have MPG Z590 GAMING CARBON WIFI, MPG Z590 GAMING FORCE, MPG Z590 GAMING EDGE WIFI and MPG Z590 GAMING PLUS, and so on. In addition to trendy appearances, all MPG series have M.2 Shield Frozr and K7 thermal pad, which will help sustain performance of motherboards.

MAG-MSI tries to refresh MAG lovers with new color matching. MAG Z590 TOMAHAWK WIFI and MAG B560 TOMAHAWK WIFI both have graphite extended heatsink. The color of MAG Z590 TORPEDO and MAG B560 TORPEDO is pacific blue, and MAG B560M BAZOOKA is midnight green. The concept of color derives from military colors in accordance with MAG—MSI Arsenal GAMING. The various colors give users more choices and users can personalize PCs based on their preferences.

PRO-For common use, including business and daily use, Z590-A PRO and Z590 PRO WIFI have matte black with linear designs and both have Extended Heatsink Design. Otherwise, most PRO series motherboards, including Z590, B560 and H510, will have new cooling solution—Frozr AI Cooling, which will detect CPU and GPU temperatures and automatically adjust system fan duty to a proper value.In order to dissipate heat effectively, Z590 PRO WIFI and Z590-A PRO both have M.2 Shield Frozr which is made up for giving out heat from M.2 Gen 4.