MSB Docs partners with BD Soft to provide a cloud-based digital workflow and eSigning solution

MSB Docs allows complete automation and control over paper-based document processes joins hands with BD Soft to help businesses to digitize their documentations, irrespective of its size. Apart from being available in India, the product has its widespread in California and New Jersey.

MSB Docs offers an easy transition from traditional physical paperwork to digital signatures and workflows, improving ROI and efficiency by simplifying everyday processes and streamlining repetitive tasks and time-consuming work. The platform provides secure, efficient and compliant document workflow and management solutions for the life sciences and healthcare industries. With over a decade of industry experience and deep domain expertise, the software serves several industries, offering customized solutions for education and financial and legal services.

MSB Docs provides solutions that entail tamper-proofing audit trails, safe integration with cloud storage services, regulatory compliance, document collaboration with team rooms, Hybrid, Electronic, Digital & Aadhar Signature Solution and Workflow document templates in accordance to global compliance standards. MSB Docs boasts a successful clientele, including Honda, Icon plc, among many more reputed brands.

Speaking on the association, Mr. Srini Dokka, VP Global Business, MSB Docs said “At MSB Docs we aim to revolutionize the experience of document-based information processing and business process automation/orchestration. Our solutions set a new benchmark in digital excellence. To enable its strong reach, we are glad to partner with BD Soft, one of the largest distributors for IT Solutions”

“BD Soft has a strong presence in India’s network & security domain and cater to large number of software resellers, SI etc. Its vast distribution channel shall help us access and enter the wider markets. This association will strengthen our offerings and help our customers gain insights around our solutions.” he further adds. MSB docs solutions are very much required by every small or big organization today and are the need of the hour.

BD Soft with a presence in over 50 cities in India plans to expand its services in India’s tier 2 & 3 cities. So far, BD Soft distributes more than 10+ good solutions for the consumer, SMB & enterprise market. Each of the solution BD distributes complement their other solution which helps BD resellers offer a basket of required solutions to their customers.